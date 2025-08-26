Minister Ronald Lamola announces the untimely passing of High Commissioner Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola, announces the untimely passing of a dedicated family man and public servant, Mr Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, who passed away on 24 August 2025, on his way to a South African hospital after a short illness.

Ambassador Mahlangu served as the High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON). His distinguished career also included a post as South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America.

Affectionately known as “MJ,” Ambassador Mahlangu, born on October 8, 1952, in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, was a true patriot. His journey began as a student activist, and he went on to play a pivotal role in shaping a new, democratic South Africa. He was a part of the group that drafted the country’s post-apartheid constitution and was elected to the first democratic parliament in 1994. His service continued as the Deputy Chairperson and later as Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.His legacy is one of unwavering dedication and love for his country. As Minister Ronald Lamola said, “Ambassador Mahlangu was a true patriot whose love for our country shone through in the manner in which he went about executing our foreign policy.”

The Minister extends his heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Mahlangu’s family, friends, and colleagues who worked alongside him. May his memory be a source of comfort during this difficult time. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him and by the nation he served so faithfully.

Phumula Ngekutfula.

