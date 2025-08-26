Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the redispersible polymer powder market has experienced significant growth. Its size is projected to increase from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $2.60 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Various reasons for this historical growth include an escalated demand for dry-mix mortars, the expansion of residential and commercial construction, a rise in renovation and remodeling endeavors, a higher rate of energy-efficient building adoption, and an increase in demand from developing economies.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the redispersible polymer powder market size in the upcoming years, with growth projections reaching $3.31 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the forecast period is associated with the heightened use of tile adhesives and grouts, increased government spending on infrastructure, growing consciousness about construction quality and lifespan, higher adoption of eco-friendly construction materials, and escalated R&D and product innovation efforts. The key trends expected in the forecast period encompass progress in polymer chemistry, merging of RDP into energy-saving construction systems, introduction of advanced technology in dry-mix production, and developments in self-leveling and repair mortars.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Redispersible Polymer Powder Market?

The surge in the construction of both residential and commercial edifices is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the redispersible polymer powder market. These buildings are specifically created for human habitation and business-related activities, with examples being houses and apartment blocks for residential use, and offices, stores, or hotels for commercial purposes. The escalating construction trend of residential and commercial structures is attributed to rapid urbanization, which sees more individuals relocating to city areas in pursuit of better prospects, thereby creating a higher need for dwellings and business facilities. Redispersible polymer powder enhances the flexibility, adhesion, and longevity of construction materials like tile adhesives and wall putty, which are frequently utilized in residential and commercial buildings. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, a governance organization based in the UK, recorded 30,860 seasonally adjusted house construction initiations, showing a 7% growth from the third quarter of 2024 and a substantial 52% surge relative to the fourth quarter of 2023. As such, the mounting construction of residential and business structures propels the expansion of the redispersible polymer powder market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market?

Major players in the Redispersible Polymer Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

• Univar Solutions Inc.

• Celanese Corporation

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Nouryon Holding B.V.

• Synthomer plc

• Ashland Inc.

• Hexion Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market?

Leading organizations in the redispersible polymer powder market are progressively investing in innovative manufacturing facilities to improve product quality, amplify production volume, and meet the growing demand from the adhesive and construction industries. Redispersible polymer powder plants are specialized factories that utilize cutting-edge technology to craft powders that can be rehydrated conveniently for several applications such as construction, sealants, and coatings. For instance, in March 2025, JSC Pigment, a chemical product manufacturer based in Russia, inaugurated a new production unit for redispersible polymer powders (RDPs), a crucial element for dry construction blends, at its industrial premises. The principal component for RDP manufacturing is the dispersion of polyvinyl acetate, which is synthesized and dried to yield a powder that can be easily rehydrated, retaining its primary properties. These powders significantly increase the pliability, bonding, water-holding capacity and manageability of mortars and various other construction materials, qualifying them as indispensable for the changing requirements of the construction sector.

How Is The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segmented?

The redispersible polymer powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Vinyl Ester Of Versatic Acid (VeoVa), Acrylic Powder, Styrene Butadiene, Other Types

2) By Formulation: Dry Mix Formulations, Wet Mix Formulations

3) By Packaging Type: Bags, Drums, Bulk Containers

4) By Application: Construction Chemicals, Mortars, Adhesives, Sealants, Paints And Coatings, Textile Processing, Non-Woven Fabrics

5) By End User: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE): VAE Redispersible Powder, VAE Emulsion, VAE Copolymers For Adhesives, VAE For Mortar And Cement Applications

2) By Vinyl Ester Of Versatic Acid (Veova): Veova Copolymers For Decorative Paints, Veova For Exterior Coatings, Veova For Wood Coatings, Veova For Industrial Coatings

3) By Acrylic Powder: Thermoplastic Acrylic Powder, Thermosetting Acrylic Powder, Acrylic Copolymer Powder, Water-Dispersible Acrylic Powder

4) By Styrene Butadiene: Styrene Butadiene Emulsion (SBR), Styrene Butadiene Latex, SBR For Mortar Applications, SBR For Waterproofing

5) By Other Types: Ethylene Vinyl Chloride (EVC), Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH), Polyethylene-Based Powders, Epoxy-Based Powders

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global redispersible polymer powder market and is projected to continue its rapid growth into 2025. The market report covers various regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

