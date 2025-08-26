Recoilless Rifle Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Recoilless Rifle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Recoilless Rifle Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the market size for recoilless rifles has seen a robust increase. Projections show an impending growth from $1.06 billion in 2024 to around $1.13 billion in 2025, spurred by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This progress historically can be traced back to surging demands for infantry weapons that are lightweight, the post-WWII era of military modernization, arms development during the Cold War, an uptick in counterinsurgency maneuvers, increased defense allocations, and the quest for anti-armor solutions that are economically viable.

The market for recoilless rifles is predicted to experience substantial growth over the coming years, with estimates suggesting it will reach a value of $1.45 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Several factors contribute to this projected growth during the forecast period including increased modernization efforts in defense, a growing emphasis on portable anti-armor systems, a heightened demand for multi-mission functionality, expanding defense budgets in developing economies, and the requirement for swiftly deployable weapons in uneven warfare situations. Other key trends shaping the forecast period include the use of advanced lightweight materials, enhanced targeting systems, integration with smart optics, modular weapon configurations, improved compatibility with precision-guided munitions, and adaptation for urban combat scenarios.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Recoilless Rifle Market?

Recent escalations in defense budgets are predicted to fuel the growth of the recoilless rifle market. A defense budget pertains to the financial resources a country's military sets aside to buy, restore, and sustain its arsenal of bullets, shells, missiles, and other weaponry. Factors such as rising geopolitical tension, expanded military activity, and the necessity to replenish depleted ammunition reserves contribute to the increase in defense budgets. Therefore, the growth in such budgets accelerates the evolution of recoilless rifles by providing funding for avant-garde technologies, ramped-up production, and modernization endeavors for enhanced battlefield efficacy. For example, the UK secured defense orders amounting to $16.04 billion (£12.0 billion) in December 2023, as per the UK's House of Commons Library. This figure represents a $6.15 (£4.6 billion) surge from 2021, indicating a substantial boost in defense procurement and investment in top-tier military capabilities. Therefore, the growth of the recoilless rifle market can be attributed to the surge in defense budgets.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Recoilless Rifle Market?

Major players in the Recoilless Rifle Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Recoilless Rifle Industry?

Significant players within the recoilless rifle market, such as Saab AB, are concentrating their efforts on innovative technological improvements. Their focus lies on enhancing weapon mobility, accuracy, and creating lightweight, powerful solutions suitable for contemporary infantry and special forces. These advancements consist of compact, man-portable, shoulder-fired systems that a soldier can carry and operate independently. These are specifically designed to launch projectiles at vehicles, bunkers or enemy troops from the shoulder. An example of such advancement was in March 2024, when Sweden-based defense firm Saab AB introduced the Carl-Gustaf M4. It is an evolved, shoulder-fired weapon engineered for the modern infantry, capable of confronting armored threats, bunkers and urban targets. Its design allows for heightened adaptability and power in both conventional and peacekeeping missions, and is an improved iteration of its predecessor, the Carl-Gustaf M3, another versatile, shoulder-fired recoilless weapon system.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Recoilless Rifle Market Segments

The recoilless rifle market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Man-Portable, Vehicle-Mounted

2) By Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, Large Caliber

3) By Firing Mechanism: Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Manual

4) By Application: Defense, Law Enforcement

5) By End-User: Military, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Man-Portable: Lightweight Recoilless Rifles, Medium Caliber Recoilless Rifles, Heavy Caliber Recoilless Rifles

2) By Vehicle-Mounted: Armored Vehicle-Mounted Recoilless Rifles, Utility Vehicle-Mounted Recoilless Rifles, Tactical Vehicle-Mounted Recoilless Rifles

Which Regions Are Dominating The Recoilless Rifle Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for recoilless rifles. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report for recoilless rifles includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

