Ready Mix Mortars Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ready Mix Mortars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Ready Mix Mortars Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the ready mix mortars market has seen significant growth. It's projected to expand from a market size of $46.33 billion in 2024 to a larger one of $49.74 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend in the historical period can be traced back to factors such as urbanization expansion, infrastructure progress, a rise in residential construction, the prevalence of renovation activities, and government-led efforts towards affordable housing.

The market for ready mix mortars is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, rising to a worth of $65.10 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the projected period could be due to an increase in green building practices, expansion in commercial real estate, more widespread use of prefabricated construction, growth of retail and hospitality sectors, and larger investments in smart cities. Key trends expected within this timeframe encompass the digitalization and automation of construction, incorporation of Building Information Modelling (BIM), innovative advancements in packaging, creation of self-repairing and high-performing mortars, and the application of smart technologies in construction.

Download a free sample of the ready mix mortars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25481&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ready Mix Mortars Market Landscape?

The boost in construction activity is forecasted to drive the expansion of the ready-mix mortars market. Construction activity encompasses all stages of building, altering, maintaining, or removing structures such as building, roads, or any other form of infrastructure to achieve a safe and efficient environment. This boost in construction activity is attributed to increased government investment in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and public transportation networks to stimulate economic growth and enhance accessibility. Ready-mix mortars play a crucial role in construction, saving considerable time by removing the requirement for manual onsite mixing and material preparation, thus allowing a quicker project turnaround and increased efficiency at construction locations. For instance, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, reported in November 2024 that total new construction work increased by $7,670 million (£5,628 million) in 2023, a growth driven by both the private and public sectors, with private new work growing by 2.1% and public new work by 10.2%. As a result, the surge in construction activities is steering the expansion of the ready-mix mortars market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ready Mix Mortars Market?

Major players in the Ready Mix Mortars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH

• Holcim Ltd.

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Kao Corporation

• Sika AG

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Bostik SA

• Quikrete Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ready Mix Mortars Industry?

Leading firms in the ready-mix mortar industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative offerings like ready-mix concrete in order to boost construction productivity and satisfy the rising requirement for quicker and more environmentally-friendly construction methods. Prepared at a batching plant according to a predetermined mix design, ready-mix concrete is a kind of concrete delivered to a construction site in a fresh, ready-to-use condition. To illustrate, JSW One Platforms, a B2B e-commerce subsidiary of the JSW Group based in India, launched its product JSW One Concrete in December 2024. This ready-mix concrete (RMC) solution is crafted to cater to the increasing demands of the construction industry in India. By ensuring quality, consistency and on-time in-full service, JSW One Concrete helps builders and contractors meet strict project timelines without sacrificing quality standards. By utilizing resources available within the JSW Group such as cement, GGBS, and chemical admixtures, JSW One Concrete aims to establish a dependable and credible solution for industry professionals.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ready Mix Mortars Market

The ready mix mortars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Structural Mortar, Masonry Mortar, Grout, Other Types

2) By Chemical Properties: Standard Mortar, Polymer Modified Mortar, Water Repellent Mortar, Acid Resistant Mortar

3) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Contractors, DIY Enthusiasts, Construction Companies, Architects And Engineers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Structural Mortar: Repair Mortar, High-Performance Structural Mortar, Polymer-Modified Structural Mortar

2) By Masonry Mortar: Cement-Lime Mortar, Thin-Bed Mortar, Pre-Mixed Lime Mortar

3) By Grout: Tile Grout, Non-Shrink Grout, Cementitious Grout, Epoxy Grout

4) By Other Types: Floor Screeds, Plastering Mortar, Waterproofing Mortar, Fire-Resistant Mortar

View the full ready mix mortars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-mix-mortars-global-market-report

Ready Mix Mortars Market Regional Insights

In the Ready Mix Mortars Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led in terms of market size in 2024 and is also anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive overview of multiple regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ready Mix Mortars Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ready Mix Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-mix-concrete-global-market-report

Ready Mix Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-mix-concrete-global-market-report

Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-repair-mortars-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.