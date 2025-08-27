Mortars Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Mortars Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over recent years, the mortars market size has displayed robust growth. The market growth is predicted to escalate from $32.28 billion in 2024 to $33.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The notable growth in the historic period is due to the rising utilization of mortars in applications such as tile fixing and waterproofing, increased public infrastructure spending by the government, an escalating demand for energy-efficient buildings, construction of commercial spaces, and the growing preference for lightweight and specialty mortars.

In the upcoming years, the size of the mortars market is projected to experience consistent expansion, reaching $41.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth during the projected period is linked to a boost in urbanization, enhanced infrastructure development, rising demand for refurbishment and remodelling, increased use of dry mix mortars, and increased funds for smart city initiatives. Key trends for the forecasted period encompass advancements in dry mix mortar technology, incorporation of automatic mixing systems, technological progression in polymer-modified mortars, adoption of 3D printing in the construction sector, and creation of self-healing mortars.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Mortars Market?

The proliferation of construction ventures is predicted to drive the mortars market's expansion. This involves all the procedures necessitated by the construction, modification, or repair of infrastructures like buildings, bridges, roads, and other structures. Such spike in construction ventures is largely owed to urbanization, with the escalating concentration of the population in urban areas boosting the demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure growth. Mortars contribute significantly to construction operations by promoting enhanced adhesion among construction materials, thus ensuring durability and structural stability. They allow for efficient application and effectively fill gaps, hence enhancing the quality and efficiency of construction. For instance, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency, reported in April 2025 that construction expenditure had climbed to $2,156,495 million in 2024, up from $2,023,662 million the previous year. Consequently, the expansion of construction activities is propelling the mortars market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mortars Market?

Major players in the Mortars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Holcim Group

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Bostik S.A.

• Forbo Holding AG

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• Fosroc International Ltd.

• ARDEX GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Mortars Industry?

Major players in the mortars market are turning their efforts towards the innovation of next-gen products, such as modular mortar systems, to improve mobility, precision, and operational efficacy in contemporary warfare. A modular mortar system is an adjustable mortar layout that offers effortless configuration, mobility, as well as compatibility with current technological innovations to boost operational productivity and adaptability. For instance, Patria Plc, a globally recognized defense and technology company based in Finland, unveiled the Patria TREMOS in October 2024. It is a state-of-the-art modular mortar system conceptualized to revolutionize conventional mortars by ensuring swift mobility, overpowering firepower, and improved precision at a reduced cost. It seamlessly integrates onto various vehicles and is compatible with prevailing ammunition. Its fundamental benefits comprise quick deployment and on-the-spot relocation, significantly elevating survivability and operational versatility for infantry fire support in contemporary battlefields.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Mortars Market Segments

The mortars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Mortar: Cement Mortar, Gypsum Mortar, Lime Mortar, Ready-Mix Mortar

2) By Product Formulation: Premixed Mortar, Custom Formulated Mortar, Additive-Enhanced Mortar

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Supply Stores, Online Platforms, Wholesalers And Distributors

4) By Application Area: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Projects

5) By End User: Contractors, Builders, Architects, Do-It-Yourself Enthusiast

Subsegments:

1) By Cement Mortar: Portland Cement Mortar, White Cement Mortar, Masonry Cement Mortar

2) By Gypsum Mortar: Gypsum Plaster Mortar, Gypsum-Based Ready-Mix Mortar

3) By Lime Mortar: Hydraulic Lime Mortar, Non-Hydraulic Lime Mortar

4) By Ready-Mix Mortar: Ready-Mix Cement Mortar, Ready-Mix Lime Mortar, Ready-Mix Gypsum Mortar

Which Regions Are Dominating The Mortars Market Landscape?

For the year under review, Asia-Pacific led in the Mortars Global Market Report 2025 as the biggest and anticipated fastest growing region. The report includes detailed coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

