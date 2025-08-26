Voxel Magic Expands 3D Printing and Prototyping Services for New York City’s Creative and Industrial Communities

NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voxel Magic, a New York City–based 3D printing and design services provider, today announced the expansion of its offerings to better serve artists, architects, startups, and manufacturers across the five boroughs. Since 2016, the company has specialized in high-quality 3D printing, scanning, CAD design, and laser cutting, delivering fast and precise results for projects of every scale.The expansion underscores Voxel Magic’s commitment to supporting New York City’s creative and industrial ecosystem. Clients range from sculptors and product designers to builders and engineers, all seeking reliable prototyping and production solutions on tight timelines.Core services include:3D Printing – utilizing advanced technologies such as FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling), MSLA (Masked Stereolithography), SLS (Selective Laser Sintering), and MJF (Multi Jet Fusion).3D Scanning – capturing detailed models for design, restoration, and production.CAD Design Support – assisting clients in transforming ideas into printable, functional models.Laser Cutting – providing precision fabrication for artistic and industrial applications.“New York City thrives on innovation and speed,” said John of Voxel Magic. “Our role is to ensure creators and businesses have access to local expertise, cutting-edge technology, and the responsive service needed to bring their projects to life.”By offering both local delivery and in-person pickup, Voxel Magic reinforces its position as a partner uniquely attuned to the pace and demands of the city. The company emphasizes personalized guidance, helping clients—from individual artists to large-scale manufacturers—achieve reliable outcomes without sacrificing quality or timelines.About Voxel MagicFounded in 2016, Voxel Magic is a New York City–based provider of 3D printing, scanning, CAD, and laser cutting services. Serving artists, startups, architects, and manufacturers across all five boroughs, Voxel Magic combines advanced technology with a local, responsive approach. The company is dedicated to precision, speed, and collaboration, helping New York’s creative and industrial communities transform ideas into reality.

