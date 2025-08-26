Motor Graders Market Outlook 2035 From USD 6.8 Bn in 2024 to USD 9.9 Bn by 2035 | TMR Report

Motor Graders Market

motor graders used on these projects for fine grading, laying drainage, and surface finishing.

Rising Infrastructure Projects Drive Motor Graders Market Expansion to USD 9.9 Bn by 2035” — Transparency Market Research Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global motor graders market , valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.36% from 2025 to 2035. Growth is driven by rising infrastructure development, road construction projects, and increasing demand for advanced grading equipment to enhance efficiency and productivity in construction and mining operations.Motor graders market is evolving continuously, thanks to infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and road construction projects in both - developed and developing economies. As governments develop road connectivity, smart cities, and public infrastructure through investments, the demand for motor graders increases.Dive Deeper into Data: Get Your In-Depth Sample Now! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86705 Rigid frame graders remain the largest market segment due to affordability and reliability, particularly in the developing nations. However, articulated frame graders are gaining traction due to their agility and ability to conform to challenging terrains.Motor graders are extensively used in road construction, road maintenance, land leveling, mining, and infrastructure building. An Indian motor grading company is essential to acquire accurate grading for asphalt laying, drainage systems, and finishing of slopes.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀:𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:Rigid Frame: These graders have a fixed frame, offering stability and power for large-scale, straightforward grading tasks.Articulated Frame: This segment is the dominant and fastest-growing, favored for its superior maneuverability and flexibility, which is crucial for working in confined spaces and challenging terrains.𝗕𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆:Small Motor Graders: Used for light-duty work and smaller projects, offering a cost-effective solution.Medium Motor Graders: This is the largest segment by revenue, as these machines provide an optimal balance of power, agility, and cost-efficiency, making them suitable for a wide range of applications from road construction to general site leveling.Large Motor Graders: Designed for heavy-duty tasks in large-scale projects like mining and major highway construction.𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:Internal Combustion Engine (ICE): This segment holds the overwhelming majority of the market share, driven by the high torque and energy density of diesel engines.Electric/Hybrid: Although still in a nascent stage, this segment is expected to witness significant growth as the industry shifts towards cleaner and more sustainable solutions.𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻/𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹:Construction & Infrastructure: This is the largest application segment, encompassing the construction of roads, highways, airports, bridges, and smart cities.Mining: Motor graders are crucial for maintaining haul roads and preparing mining sites to ensure efficient and safe operations.Others: Includes applications in forestry, agriculture, and snow removal.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲, 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲:Asia-Pacific: This region is the largest market for motor graders and is expected to maintain its dominance. Rapid urbanization, massive infrastructure projects (such as India's Bharatmala Project and China's Belt and Road Initiative), and increasing government spending on public works are the key drivers.North America: The region holds a significant market share due to an advanced construction industry and a strong focus on public infrastructure and maintenance projects, including snow removal.Europe: The market in Europe is driven by a focus on sustainable and efficient technologies, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades.Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA): These regions are seeing increased demand driven by growing mining activities and infrastructure development projects.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:Growing Infrastructure Development: Global investments in road networks, urban development, and transportation systems are the primary catalysts for market growth.Technological Advancements: The integration of GPS-guided blade control, telematics, and automation features is enhancing precision, efficiency, and safety, making modern graders more appealing to contractors.Rising Mining Activities: The mining sector is a key end-user, with a continuous need for graders to maintain haul roads and prepare sites.Shift Towards Equipment Rental: The high capital cost of new equipment is leading many small and medium-sized contractors to opt for rental and leasing models, which in turn fuels the market for rental fleet expansion.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀:High Initial Investment: The cost of purchasing new motor graders, especially those with advanced technology, can be prohibitive for smaller companies.Lack of Skilled Operators: The operation of sophisticated motor graders requires skilled and qualified personnel, and a shortage of such workers can hinder market growth.Environmental Regulations: The reliance on diesel engines raises concerns about carbon emissions, which may be a restraint on the market as governments push for stricter environmental standards.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗦𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:Automation and Smart Technologies: The adoption of technologies like GPS, IoT-enabled telematics for real-time data tracking, and predictive maintenance is becoming more widespread to enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime.Sustainability and Green Equipment: There is a growing focus on developing fuel-efficient, low-emission, and eventually, electric and hybrid motor graders in response to global environmental concerns.Increased Focus on Safety and Operator Comfort: Manufacturers are incorporating advanced safety features and designing more ergonomic and comfortable operator cabs to reduce fatigue and improve productivity.Rental and Leasing Models: The trend of renting and leasing equipment is gaining momentum, particularly in developing economies, as it helps companies manage capital expenditure and access modern machinery without a large upfront investment.𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The outlook for the motor graders market is positive, with sustained growth expected over the next decade. The market will be shaped by a continued surge in infrastructure and urbanization projects, particularly in the Asia-Pacific. The industry will likely see a significant push towards hybrid and electric models as technological feasibility and environmental regulations align. Automation will become a standard feature, making machines smarter, safer, and more efficient.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀The market is valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2035.A CAGR of 3.36% is expected for the 2025-2035 forecast period.Asia-Pacific is the leading market due to extensive infrastructure development.Articulated frame and medium-capacity graders are the dominant segments.Technological integration and the shift to rental models are key trends.𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86705<ype=S 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲The motor graders market is highly competitive, with a few major global players dominating the landscape. These companies are focused on R&D to introduce technologically advanced and eco-friendly models. They are also engaging in strategic partnerships and expanding their distribution networks to strengthen their market presence.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:Caterpillar Inc.Komatsu Ltd.John Deere (Deere & Company)Volvo Construction EquipmentSANY GroupXCMG GroupLiugong Machinery Co., Ltd.Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁In April 2025, BEML Ltd. announced the launch of indigenously designed and developed motor grader- BG 1205. The equipment is specifically designed for operation in the regions such as SECL Bilaspur, and Northern Indian Coalfields Limited, Singrauli.In May 2025, Caterpillar announced launch of next generation Cat 140 Motor Grader. The machine is equipped with rearview mirror camera integrated into 10-inch touchscreen allowing operator access to additional functions such as Cat Grade.In November 2024, CASE Construction Equipment announced the launch of new C series motor graders. The 836C, 836C (AWD), 856C and 856C (AWD) machine features All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) configurations, with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) engine technology that boosts fuel efficiency to achieve tier 4 final compliance. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

