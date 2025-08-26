Comprehensive Report on the Rocket Deorbiting Systems Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Rocket Deorbiting Systems Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the rocket deorbiting systems market size has seen a dramatic increase. It is projected to expand from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $2.62 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The remarkable growth over the historical period is due to a rise in satellite launches, heightened awareness of space debris, increased demand for orbital longevity, wider mission briefs for space agencies, and more regulatory scrutiny.

In the upcoming years, it's anticipated that the rocket deorbiting systems market will witness robust growth. By 2029, the market is projected to expand to $3.79 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this growth may include a rise in the use of deorbiting as a service, an increase in government funds allocated for space cleanup, the expansion of commercial satellite constellations, more involvement from the private sector and enhanced international cooperation in space-related matters. During the forecast period, significant trends likely to shape the market comprise advances in autonomous deorbit systems technology, innovations in passive drag devices, increased R&D in propulsion techniques, the creation of intelligent end-of-life planning software and the emergence of multi-mission deorbit platforms.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Rocket Deorbiting Systems Market?

The increase in space junk is projected to drive the expansion of the rocket deorbiting systems market. Space junk, also referred to as space debris or orbital debris, includes non-operational man-made satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments from spacecraft collisions, explosions, or disintegration. The rate of space debris is escalating due to the boom in satellite constellations, with corporations rapidly deploying numerous small satellites to ensure worldwide coverage for services like broadband internet. Rocket deorbiting systems aim to decrease space debris by making sure non-functional rockets and spacecraft are safely deorbited or relocated to graveyard orbits, lowering the risk of collisions and fostering a cleaner, more sustainable space environment. For instance, the European Space Agency, a France-based organization dedicated to space exploration, reported in May 2025 that there are about 1.2 million space debris objects between 1 cm and 10 cm and 140 million smaller fragments from 1 mm to 1 cm. Thus, the increase in space debris is propelling the rocket deorbiting systems market's growth.

Which Players Dominate The Rocket Deorbiting Systems Industry Landscape?

What Are The Future Trends Of The Rocket Deorbiting Systems Market?

Leading businesses in the rocket deorbiting systems industry are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced solutions like propulsion-based deorbiting systems. These systems aim to ensure the accurate, controlled reentry of spacecraft and rockets, and minimize orbital debris. They utilize onboard engines to consciously direct spacecraft out of orbit by slowing down their speed. This reliable technique is suitable for safely deorbiting larger or high-altitude objects. As an example, The Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit space research and development organization from the US, in June 2024, put forth a new prototype for a deorbit motor. This unique motor, designed to enable smaller spacecraft such as CubeSats to effectively and safely deorbit at the conclusion of their missions, uses a commercial solid-propellant rocket equipped with a distinctive deflector plate and nozzle design. This creates a spin-stabilized axial thrust that ensures a controlled reentry, even for satellites that have partially lost attitude control. The newly developed technology responds to fresh regulatory demands such as the FCC’s five-year deorbit rule. It addresses the increasing threat of space junk by enabling operators to retire satellites as required, thereby enhancing the sustainability of space operations.

Global Rocket Deorbiting Systems Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The rocket deorbiting systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Active Deorbiting Systems, Passive Deorbiting Systems

2) By Technology: Chemical Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Commercial, Military, Government, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Satellite Operators, Space Agencies, Defense Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Active Deorbiting Systems: Propulsion-Based Systems, Electrodynamic Tethers, Laser Ablation Systems, Robotic Arm Capture Systems

2) By Passive Deorbiting Systems: Drag Augmentation Devices, Aerodynamic Stabilizers, Sublimating Materials, Shape-Memory Polymers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Rocket Deorbiting Systems Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market in rocket deorbiting systems. The report anticipates the Asia-Pacific region to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years. The report meticulously covers the market across various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

