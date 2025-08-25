Senate Bill 978 Printer's Number 1120
PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1120
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
978
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SAVAL, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD,
STREET, VOGEL AND SCHWANK, AUGUST 25, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage of allergenic protein dietary supplements.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) It is estimated that approximately 8% of children in
the United States have food allergies.
(2) Studies have found that approximately 38.7% of food-
allergic children had a history of severe food-induced
reactions.
(3) Non-Hispanic Black children have two times the
number of food-induced anaphylaxis and food allergy-related
emergency department visits than non-Hispanic White children.
(4) The 2019 Economic Burden of Food Allergy: A Systemic
Review found annual mean individual-level direct medical
