Senate Bill 978 Printer's Number 1120

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1120 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 978 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SAVAL, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD, STREET, VOGEL AND SCHWANK, AUGUST 25, 2025 REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 25, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and supervision of insurance carried by such companies, associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing for coverage of allergenic protein dietary supplements. The General Assembly finds and declares as follows: (1) It is estimated that approximately 8% of children in the United States have food allergies. (2) Studies have found that approximately 38.7% of food- allergic children had a history of severe food-induced reactions. (3) Non-Hispanic Black children have two times the number of food-induced anaphylaxis and food allergy-related emergency department visits than non-Hispanic White children. (4) The 2019 Economic Burden of Food Allergy: A Systemic Review found annual mean individual-level direct medical 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

