Senate Bill 978 Printer's Number 1120

PENNSYLVANIA, August 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 1120

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

978

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, SAVAL, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, HAYWOOD,

STREET, VOGEL AND SCHWANK, AUGUST 25, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage of allergenic protein dietary supplements.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) It is estimated that approximately 8% of children in

the United States have food allergies.

(2) Studies have found that approximately 38.7% of food-

allergic children had a history of severe food-induced

reactions.

(3) Non-Hispanic Black children have two times the

number of food-induced anaphylaxis and food allergy-related

emergency department visits than non-Hispanic White children.

(4) The 2019 Economic Burden of Food Allergy: A Systemic

Review found annual mean individual-level direct medical

