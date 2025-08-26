Squoze® LLC Partners with Paradies Lagardère to Launch in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squoze® LLC is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Paradies Lagardère to make its premium lemonade products available to travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Beginning in June 2025, the launch marks a significant step in the brand’s growth, placing Squoze Lemonade in front of millions of travelers from across the globe.Known for its dedication to using only real ingredients, Squozeproduces ready-to-drink beverages and frozen treats that deliver vibrant flavor without preservatives, artificial flavors, GMOs, or gluten. The company’s commitment to quality and naturally sourced ingredients ensures a refreshing experience for consumers seeking healthier beverage options.At its core, the partnership offers Squozean unparalleled platform to introduce its products to new customers while strengthening ties with existing fans. With Hartsfield-Jackson serving over 100 million passengers annually, the collaboration ensures Squoze Lemonade reaches a diverse and dynamic audience.“We are incredibly excited to bring our refreshing lemonade to travelers within airports across the U.S.,” said Candice Beaty, CEO of SquozeLLC. “For us, it’s about more than just a drink; it’s about offering a moment of bright, delicious refreshment amidst the hustle and bustle of travel. We believe our lemonade will be the perfect companion for anyone looking for a taste of sunshine on their journey.”By featuring Squozeproducts, Paradies Lagardère continues its tradition of enhancing the traveler experience with a wide array of high-quality dining and retail options.“We’re thrilled to welcome Squoze Lemonade to our offerings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” said Wassim Takriti, Paradies Lagardère Regional Vice President, Dining Operations - East. “Our mission is to provide travelers with exceptional products that enhance their journey, and Squoze’s commitment to quality and flavor aligns perfectly with that goal.”For more information, please visit www.drinksquoze.com About SquozeLLCSquozeLLC is an Atlanta-based consumer packaged goods brand specializing in premium ready-to-drink beverages. The company was founded from a family tradition that began in a home kitchen, where a unique lemonade recipe became a favorite at local festivals alongside Chappie Daddy’s beloved BBQ sauce. As demand grew, Squozetransitioned from small-batch festival servings to bottling for broader distribution, maintaining its focus on real ingredients and uncompromising quality.Today, Squozeproducts are crafted using natural ingredients and offered in fun, flavorful varieties that inspire joyful connections. The brand’s mission is to create refreshing experiences that elevate everyday moments while staying true to its roots in tradition, family, and authenticity.About Paradies LagardèreParadies Lagardère is a travel retailer and restaurateur that handles $1.6 billion in annual sales from more than 700 stores, restaurants and bars in more than 90 airports across North America. Specializing in three airport concessions areas - Travel Essentials, Specialty Retail and Dining with expertise in international, national, and local brands - Paradies Lagardère’s commitment to exceptional customer service, superior design and award-winning retail and restaurant operations has earned the company numerous accolades, including Best Overall Retailer for the 28th consecutive year, Restaurateur with the Highest Regard for Customer Service and Best Local-Inspired Restaurant Concept (Medium/ Small Airports) by Airport Experience News in 2025. For more information, visit www.paradieslagardere.com

