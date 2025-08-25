Chairman Comer Provides Update on Review of the Federal Government’s Investigation of Epstein and Maxwell

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced updates on the Committee’s review of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell.

First, Chairman Comer today issued a subpoena to the Epstein estate for documents and communications in its possession, custody, or control in unredacted form.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials,” wrote Chairman Comer. “It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals. Further, it is our understanding the Estate is ready and willing to provide these documents to the Committee pursuant to a subpoena. To that end, please see the attached subpoena for documents for delivery on or before September 8, 2025.”

Second, Chairman Comer announced Alexander Acosta, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, will appear voluntarily for a transcribed interview on September 19, 2025.

Third, Chairman Comer announced the Committee will accept formal written declarations from former Attorneys General Alberto Gonzelez, Eric Holder, and Jeff Sessions under penalty of prosecution for false statements stating they possess no information about the Epstein or Maxwell cases. They were previously subpoenaed for depositions pursuant to a motion adopted at an Oversight Subcommittee.

