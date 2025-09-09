Creminelli and Daniele Charcuterie Acquired by Industrial Opportunity Partners

Creminelli Fine Meats Daniele Charcuterie Jeff “Trip” Tripician, President and Chief Executive Officer for Charcuterie Artisans John Brock, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Charcuterie Artisans Cristiano Creminelli, founder of Creminelli Fine Meats

New Leadership and Major Facility Investment to Drive Growth

MAPLEVILLE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charcuterie Artisans, parent company of Creminelli Fine Meats and Daniele, today announced its acquisition by an investment fund managed by Industrial Opportunity Partners (IOP), a move designed to accelerate growth in one of the fastest-growing segments of the specialty meat industry. Backed by significant new investment, the company will expand capacity, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive innovation across its portfolio of premium Italian-style meats.

To lead the next phase of growth, long-time meat industry executive Jeff “Trip” Tripician has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Tripician’s career includes senior leadership roles with Perdue Premium Meats, Niman Ranch, Coleman Natural, and Teton Waters Ranch.

Joining him is John Brock as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, bringing over 30 years of sales leadership with companies such as Sara Lee and Oberto. They will work alongside legacy leaders including Cristiano Creminelli and other long-tenured team members, ensuring continuity of heritage while advancing operational excellence.

“This is a natural fit for me, having been both a customer and a vendor with these companies in past roles,” said Tripician. “That experience gives me a unique perspective on how to deliver what matters most: consistent supply, trusted relationships, and products that help our customers succeed.”

“With IOP’s backing, we can double down on execution for current partners while opening new opportunities in the charcuterie category,” added Brock. “Our first priority is strong, reliable fill rates. Next comes innovation that drives growth for our customers and the category as a whole.”

Central to this investment is the continued expansion of the company’s state-of-the-art production facilities in Rhode Island and Salt Lake City with nearly 700,000 square feet of combined capacity. The facilities will anchor supply chain reliability for current customers while enabling new product development and category leadership.

“For more than a century, our family and teams have been dedicated to crafting authentic Italian-style charcuterie built on tradition, quality, and trust,” said Cristiano Creminelli. “This new chapter allows us to honor that heritage while scaling to meet the growing demand from our customers. With IOP’s support and our experienced leadership team, we can continue to strengthen relationships, ensure supply, and bring new innovations to the category.”

About Charcuterie Artisans

Charcuterie Artisans is a leading provider of premium specialty charcuterie and fine meats. The Company primarily goes to market under the “Creminelli Fine Meats” and “Del Duca” brands and can be found in leading retailers and grocery outlets throughout North America. In addition, the Company provides private label and contract manufacturing for retailers and brands. With roots extending back to 1945, Charcuterie Artisans has a deep track record of developing and producing innovative, on-trend premium meats. The Company is headquartered in Mapleville, R.I., and has 650,000 square feet of USDA- and SQF-certified manufacturing space across its two manufacturing locations in Mapleville, R.I., and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, please visit www.charcuterie.com.

About Industrial Opportunity Partners

Industrial Opportunity Partners, an Evanston, Ill.-based private equity ﬁrm with over $1.5 billion of committed capital since inception, is dedicated to creating value through investing in manufacturing and value-added distribution businesses with sales between $50 million and $500 million. IOP focuses on businesses with strong product, customer, and market positions, and provides management and operational resources to support sales and earnings growth at its businesses. For more information, please visit www.iopfund.com.

