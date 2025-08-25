FTC Case Against E-Commerce Business Opportunity Scheme and its Operators Results in Permanent Ban from Industry

The operators of an e-commerce business opportunity scheme and their companies will be permanently banned from the industry as part of a settlement resolving Federal Trade Commission allegations that the defendants deceived consumers into paying millions for empty promises to create and operate lucrative online stores for consumers.

Under the proposed settlement with the FTC, Click Profit and its operators also will be required to turn over cash, real estate, and personal property that will be used for consumer redress.

In May 2025, the FTC filed a complaint and obtained a temporary restraining order against four individuals and their eight corporations doing business as Click Profit. The FTC alleged the company and its operators promised to create and operate stores for consumers on Amazon and other third-party e-commerce platforms that would generate hundreds of thousands, and even millions of dollars in guaranteed, “passive income.” According to the complaint, Click Profit and its operators:

made false and unsubstantiated claims about potential earnings that rarely, if ever materialized;

falsely claimed to use advanced artificial intelligence and have exclusive brand partnerships with well-known suppliers, such as Nike and Disney; and

threatened and intimidated consumers, and used illegal contract clauses to suppress truthful negative reviews.

As a result of the FTC’s complaint, a federal court issued an order temporarily halting the scheme and putting the business under the control of a receiver, and later granted a preliminary injunction.

The proposed orders against Craig Emslie, Patrick McGeoghean, Click Profit, LLC, SA Automation Enterprise LLC, M23 Holdings, LLC, M7 Investments LLC, and Express Ecom LLC, William Holton and Ecom Direct LLC, and Jason Masri, Automation Industries LLC, and Click Profit Distribution, LLC permanently ban the defendants from:

any involvement with the sales, marketing, or operations of any business opportunity;

making false claims about potential earnings, affiliation with other businesses, and use of artificial intelligence; and

restricting consumers from reviewing or sharing truthful information about the defendants and their business practices.

The proposed orders include a monetary judgment of $13.6 million against individual defendants Emslie, McGeoghean, Holton, and their affiliated entities, and a $7.3 million monetary judgment against Masri and his affiliated entities. The judgments have been partially suspended based on the defendants’ inability to pay the full amount. If the defendants are found to have made false claims to the FTC about their financial status, the full judgment would be immediately payable.

The Commission vote approving the stipulated final orders was 3-0. The FTC filed the proposed order in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Stipulated final orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court Judge.

The lead staff attorneys on this matter are Lisa Bohl and Katharine Roller.