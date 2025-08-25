Waterfowl hunting seasons on the horizon (published August 25, 2025)

Minnesota waterfowl seasons are around the corner, and hunters have a wide variety of opportunities to look forward to in 2025, with seasons starting Saturday, Sept. 6. Early teal season runs Saturday, Sept. 6 through Wednesday, Sept. 10, with shooting hours from sunrise to sunset.

“Hunters should review the regulations and hunting season dates this year. As usual, scouting and preparation will be key to success,” said Nate Huck, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources migratory gamebird specialist. “We have high water this year in many places, so hunters will have lots of ways to get duck boats through wetlands this year.”

The Waterfowl Hunting Regulations handbook is available wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold and on the Minnesota DNR waterfowl hunting webpage.

Early teal season reminders

The Minnesota DNR reminds waterfowl hunters who plan to take part in the early teal hunting season or early goose season (Sept. 6-21) to be aware of and cautious around wild rice beds.

Wild rice is an important natural and cultural resource that typically ripens in early September. Wild rice harvesters may be active in beds if the rice is ready to be collected. In addition, wild rice plants are susceptible to damage during this time, even if active harvest is not underway.

All waterfowl hunters who plan to hunt within the boundaries of the Mille Lacs, Leech Lake or White Earth reservations are advised to contact the appropriate reservation for more information:

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s (Misi-zaaga'iganiing) reservation: Early-season teal hunters may not hunt teal on wild rice beds posted by Tribal authorities as open to rice harvest. Contact the Mille Lacs Department of Natural Resources at 320-532-7896.

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s (Gaa-zagaskwaabiganikaag) reservation: Early-season teal hunters may not hunt teal within one-half mile of wild rice beds posted as open to harvest by Tribal authorities within the boundaries of the reservation during the early-teal season. Contact the Leech Lake Division of Resource Management at 218-368-4767.

White Earth (Gaa-waabaabiganikaag) Reservation: The taking of teal during the early-teal season is prohibited on wild rice waters identified by Tribal authorities. Contact the White Earth Division of Natural Resources wild rice office at 218-935-3933.

Information to help hunters properly identify waterfowl is available in an illustrated guide that begins on page 21 of the 2025 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations. Access to complete information on Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting seasons is available from the Minnesota DNR’s waterfowl hunting webpage.

Reminders about federal duck stamp and goose permit

As a reminder, electronically issued federal stamps are valid for the entire season. Each stamp purchase includes a validation available immediately for hunting and a pictorial stamp that is mailed to the purchaser after the close of waterfowl seasons.

Federal duck stamps are available through the Minnesota DNR electronic licensing system, in person or online, and cost $30 per stamp.

Federal duck stamps are required for all hunters age 16 and older. Waterfowl hunters must also possess a small game license, state waterfowl stamp and Harvest Information Program certification. The state waterfowl stamp requirement is for residents age 18 to 64 and nonresidents age 16 and older.

As a reminder, an early goose permit is no longer required for goose hunters. Hunters may still need a small game license, state waterfowl stamp, federal duck stamp and HIP certification, and hunters can find more information about these requirements on pages 6-7 of the waterfowl hunting regulations available on the Minnesota DNR’s waterfowl hunting webpage.

Waterfowl season dates and youth reminders

Hunting season dates for ducks, mergansers, coots, and moorhens are:

Saturday, Sept. 27 through Tuesday, Nov. 25, in the north zone;

Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 30, in the central zone.

Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 7, in the south zone.

Hunting season dates for geese are:

Early goose season is Saturday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 21;

Saturday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Dec. 26, in the north zone;

Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 11, through Wednesday, Dec. 31, in the central zone;

Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Jan. 7, in the south zone.

Youth waterfowl weekend is Saturday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 14, when waterfowl hunters 17 and younger can hunt if accompanied by a nonhunting adult 18 years of age or older. Regulations for this hunt are available on page 12 of the waterfowl hunting regulations.

Learn to hunt information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.