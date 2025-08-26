Native Sons of the Golden West to Host Historical Presentation on California’s Legacy

UCLA historian explores how the Native Sons shaped California’s history and politics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Native Sons of the Golden West , one of California’s oldest fraternal organizations, will be the subject of the Library’s fourth Lunchtime Learning Presentation, to be held Tuesday, August 26, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in the Large Conference Room at Griffith Park. The featured speaker will be Michael Buse, Ph.D. Candidate in the UCLA Department of History.Buse will present his research under the title: “California Publics: The Native Sons of the Golden West and the Making of California, 1875–1950.” His dissertation explores how the Native Sons of the Golden West ( NSGW ) helped shape California’s historic parks, civic identity, and political culture from the late 19th through the mid-20th century.He highlights the organization’s leadership in establishing the state park system, its influence as a political force in the early 20th century, and the ways it shaped California’s historical memory and civic life for generations to come.“The Native Sons of the Golden West have been deeply tied to California’s history for nearly 150 years, and we are proud to see this legacy studied and shared with the public,” said Marcia Skelton, ISC Chairman of the Native Sons of the Golden West.The presentation will run for 30 minutes with time for questions afterward. Guests are encouraged to bring a lunch, and the Library will provide complimentary sweets. Attendees should gather at the Visitor Services Desk, where a staff member will escort participants upstairs to the conference room just before noon.RSVPs are required to attend. Please email rroom@theautry.org to confirm participation.Founded in 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) is a fraternal organization committed to preserving California’s history, fostering civic engagement, and supporting charitable causes across the state. From preserving historic landmarks to advocating for California heritage, the Native Sons have played a vital role in shaping the Golden State’s identity for nearly 150 years. To learn more, visit https://nsgw.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.