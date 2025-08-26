Kenmore Team Named #1 in Tri-Cities: Double Gold at the 2025 Tri-Cities Best Awards

Kenmore Team has been awarded Gold – Real Estate Company and Gold – Property Management Company in the 2025 Tri-Cities Best Awards.

We are incredibly humbled and proud to be recognized with Double Gold this year. This award isn't just about us; it's a testament to the trust our community has placed in our team.” — Karen Kenmore

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kenmore Team is proud to announce they have been voted the top choice for both real estate and property management in the 2025 Tri-Cities Best Awards. The company was awarded a Double Gold for "Best Real Estate Company" and "Best Property Management Company," a significant achievement after winning Silver in both categories the previous year.The Tri-Cities Best Awards are a community-driven program, with winners determined by public votes. This recognition highlights the Kenmore Team's dedication to excellence and the trust placed in them by the community they serve.The Kenmore Team has a strong presence in the Tri-Cities housing market, assisting clients with buying and selling homes, as well as providing comprehensive property management services for over 500 properties. Their approach focuses on providing strong negotiation, expert guidance, and solutions that maximize value and minimize stress for clients.The company extends its congratulations to all the local businesses recognized in this year's awards. The Kenmore Team remains committed to providing exceptional service and giving back to the Tri-Cities community.About the Kenmore Team:The Kenmore Team is a full-service real estate and property management company based in the Tri-Cities, Washington, specializing in residential and investment properties. With a focus on client success and community growth, the team is dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in the local real estate market.

