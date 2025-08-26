Flying Phobia Therapy Launches ‘Total Reset,’ a Non-Exposure Option for Aviophobia in New York

Flying Phobia Therapy launches ‘Total Reset,’ a breakthrough for executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals who need to travel without fear.

Our objective is to make treatment as comfortable and efficient as possible. Most clients complete the process in just two or three sessions and are able to fly immediately following the protocol.” — Robert Talbot

NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For thousands of high-performing professionals, fear of flying is more than an inconvenience; it’s a career roadblock. Missed opportunities, stalled growth, and constant anxiety keep many grounded. Now, a new non-exposure method in New York City promises to help most clients fly again in just two to three sessions.

Developed by Dr. Robert Talbot, Ph.D., LCSW, CEAP, founder of Flying Phobia Therapy, the ‘Total Reset’ method is a comfort-focused, non-exposure approach designed for busy professionals whose work demands frequent travel. Unlike traditional exposure therapy, which requires patients to relive their fears until they fade, ‘Total Reset’ works by re-coding the brain’s fear response without forcing clients to face the trigger directly. The result is a faster, more comfortable path to lasting freedom from fear.

One recent client, a senior executive, had avoided air travel for over a decade. After completing ‘Total Reset’ in three sessions, she boarded an international flight without fear and closed a deal that had been on hold for years.

Phobias like aviophobia can have a profound impact on professional life, especially for executives and entrepreneurs. Missed flights mean missed opportunities, lost contracts, and stalled expansion into new markets. With ‘Total Reset,’ clients can regain their ability to travel without anxiety, often in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods.

While the method was originally developed for fear of flying, it has also been applied successfully to other single-event phobias, such as fear of elevators or driving after a collision, as well as single-incident post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is not intended for complex PTSD or multi-trauma histories but offers an ideal solution for those seeking a short-term, high-impact intervention.

Sessions are typically conducted in-person at Flying Phobia Therapy’s New York City office, with remote consultations available in select cases. Every client begins with a thorough assessment to confirm the method’s suitability, ensuring a safe, personalized experience.

Flying Phobia Therapy emphasizes that its services are intended for personal improvement and do not replace medical or psychiatric care.

For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.flyingphobiatherapy.com.

About Flying Phobia Therapy

Flying Phobia Therapy is a New York City-based practice specializing in non-exposure approaches to specific phobias, including fear of flying. Founded by Dr. Robert Talbot, Ph.D., LCSW, CEAP, the clinic’s ‘Total Reset’ method helps clients resolve fears in a structured, comfortable environment, often in just two or three sessions.

Legal Disclaimer:

