Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market to Reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 4.0% CAGR from 2024 | TMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation shaped by stringent safety regulations, electrification, digital integration, and consumer expectations of efficiency. Among the most pivotal advancements supporting this evolution is the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a technology designed to ensure optimal tire pressure, reduce road accidents, improve fuel efficiency, and extend tire life.The global tire pressure monitoring system market was valued at US$ 7.4 billion in 2024. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2025 to 2035, ultimately reaching US$ 11.4 billion by 2035. This steady growth is being driven by a combination of regulatory mandates, technological integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the booming electric vehicle (EV) industry, and increasing global emphasis on sustainability.For detailed insights and a Sample report, Request access today!Analysts’ Viewpoint on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System MarketIndustry analysts emphasize that the market’s growth trajectory is directly influenced by the interplay of government safety regulations, consumer demand for safer vehicles, and advances in connected vehicle technologies.For instance, mandatory TPMS adoption in passenger cars within the European Union since 2014 has significantly accelerated market expansion. Similarly, the United States’ TREAD Act, requiring all new passenger vehicles manufactured after 2007 to integrate TPMS, has institutionalized the system as a standard safety measure.Moreover, TPMS is no longer limited to conventional safety; it is evolving toward intelligent and connected systems, integrated into ADAS frameworks to provide real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. The growing market for fleet management systems in commercial vehicles is also providing fresh opportunities, as fleet operators increasingly recognize the operational cost savings from reduced fuel consumption and extended tire life enabled by TPMS.The global push toward electric and autonomous vehicles amplifies this momentum. EVs, for instance, require precise tire pressure monitoring to maximize range and battery efficiency. Autonomous vehicles, on the other hand, rely heavily on sensor networks, making smart TPMS an integral component of future mobility ecosystems.Market DriversGovernment Regulations and Safety MandatesGovernment-imposed regulations are the single most influential driver of TPMS market adoption.In the United States, the TREAD Act made TPMS compulsory in all light vehicles from 2007 onward.The European Union’s General Safety Regulation mandated TPMS installation in all new cars manufactured after November 2014.Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are following similar trajectories, introducing regulations that align with global safety standards.Such mandates create baseline demand for TPMS across passenger and commercial vehicle segments, ensuring sustained market growth. They also stimulate technological innovation as manufacturers seek to provide compliant, cost-effective solutions that enhance both safety and performance.In developing markets, rising traffic density and vehicle ownership rates are prompting governments to adopt stricter safety norms, thereby opening new opportunities for TPMS providers.Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency and SustainabilityFuel efficiency is a growing priority for both consumers and manufacturers. Research indicates that under-inflated tires reduce fuel efficiency by up to 3%, increase CO₂ emissions, and accelerate tire wear.By continuously monitoring tire pressure, TPMS helps maintain optimal rolling resistance, ensuring engines operate more efficiently while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For fleet operators, small improvements in fuel economy translate into significant cost savings when scaled across hundreds of vehicles.Furthermore, TPMS plays an essential role in supporting global sustainability goals. Governments and corporations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint are investing in technologies that align with the green mobility movement. TPMS provides a cost-effective method to cut emissions, making it a valuable contributor to environmental strategies.The rise of electric vehicles further strengthens this trend. While EVs do not consume traditional fuels, their battery efficiency and driving range are highly sensitive to tire pressure levels. Consequently, intelligent TPMS solutions are expected to become standard in EVs, cementing their role in the broader sustainability agenda.Market SegmentationBy Type: Passenger Carrier vs Cargo CarrierThe TPMS market is segmented into passenger carriers and cargo carriers, with the passenger carrier segment dominating at 74.7% in 2024. Passenger cars remain the largest adopters of TPMS due to regulatory enforcement and rising consumer safety awareness.Cargo carriers, including trucks and commercial fleets, are also emerging as a lucrative segment. Real-time tire pressure monitoring in this sector reduces operational costs, minimizes downtime, and prevents accidents, thereby appealing to logistics and fleet operators worldwide.By Technology: Direct TPMS vs Indirect TPMSDirect TPMS: Uses individual sensors inside the tires to measure actual pressure and transmit real-time data. Direct TPMS is more accurate and reliable than indirect TPMS, providing immediate alerts in case of under-inflation.Indirect TPMS: Relies on wheel speed sensors to estimate tire pressure based on rotational differences. While less expensive, it is less accurate than direct TPMS.Given its precision and regulatory compliance, Direct TPMS leads the global market and is increasingly integrated with ADAS platforms to enhance safety and performance.By Vehicle TypePassenger Cars (hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs) dominate TPMS adoption due to regulatory requirements.Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Heavy-Duty Trucks represent growing opportunities as fleet management systems adopt TPMS for operational efficiency.Buses and Coaches are also adopting TPMS for safety, particularly in regions with stringent passenger safety norms.By PropulsionInternal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles: Remain the largest share due to high global car ownership, though growth is relatively slower.Electric Vehicles (EVs): Expected to record the fastest growth, as tire pressure plays a critical role in extending battery life and range. Both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) are fueling this demand.By Sales ChannelOriginal Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) dominate the market as most TPMS units are factory-installed to comply with government regulations.Aftermarket Sales are growing rapidly, particularly in regions where older vehicles remain in circulation and require retrofitting with advanced TPMS solutions.Regional OutlookAsia Pacific – Market LeaderAsia Pacific held a 32.3% market share in 2024, emerging as the largest regional market. Factors driving this dominance include:High vehicle production in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.Increasing government safety mandates.Rapid adoption of electric vehicles and ADAS systems.Cost-effective manufacturing, attracting global OEMs and suppliers.North AmericaNorth America remains a mature but significant market, supported by early regulatory adoption (TREAD Act) and strong aftermarket sales. The region’s advanced automotive infrastructure ensures sustained demand for both OEM and aftermarket TPMS solutions.EuropeEurope’s market is shaped by strict safety and environmental regulations, making TPMS adoption mandatory. The region also records high EV penetration, further boosting demand for smart and intelligent TPMS solutions.Middle East and AfricaThe MEA region is witnessing growth primarily due to its large fleet of commercial vehicles and rising awareness about fleet safety and cost optimization.Latin AmericaLatin America represents a smaller share but shows potential as governments gradually enforce stricter vehicle safety standards. Brazil and Mexico are among the key contributors.Competitive LandscapeThe global TPMS market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on technological innovation, global expansion, and strategic partnerships.Major Companies Include:Robert Bosch GmbHDenso CorporationContinental AGValeo S.A.ZF Friedrichshafen AGSensata TechnologiesNira Dynamics ABBendix Commercial Vehicle SystemsHamaton Automotive TechBartec USA LLCPacific Industrial Co., Ltd.NXP Semiconductors N.V.These companies are investing in:Miniaturization of sensors for greater efficiency.Wireless communication technologies for seamless integration with ADAS and telematics.Cost reduction strategies to expand adoption in emerging markets.Key DevelopmentsApril 2025: Bartec TPMS introduced the advanced Rite-SensorBlue, optimized for Tesla models, featuring longer battery life and enhanced monitoring tools.October 2023: Hamaton launched the Cloud-Pro TPMS system, expanding its product range with diagnostic tools and accessories.November 2024: Sensata Technologies’ Schrader TPMS Solutions released the AirCheck BLE retrofit kit for trailers, RVs, and cars without factory-installed TPMS, leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology.The tire pressure monitoring system market is positioned for steady and sustained growth over the next decade. From US$ 7.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 11.4 billion in 2035, the market’s expansion is fueled by regulatory mandates, sustainability goals, and the rapid evolution of EVs and ADAS technologies.As TPMS evolves from conventional monitoring to intelligent, connected platforms, it will play a central role in shaping the future of automotive safety, efficiency, and sustainability. 