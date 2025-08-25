Exuma Capital Partners Acquires SOS Software Corp. to Expand Transportation Technology Portfolio

The transportation management software sector presents enormous growth potential, and SOS has built an exceptional product with remarkable customer loyalty.” — Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder of Exuma Capital Partners

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fleet Owl LLC (Fleet Owl), a portfolio company of Exuma Capital Partners (Exuma Capital), announces the acquisition of SOS Trucking Software (SOS), a transportation management software provider with over a decade of experience. This acquisition marks Exuma Capital's strategic expansion into the transportation technology sector.Exuma Capital acquired SOS Software Corp. for its proven track record in the transportation management software industry and the untapped market potential associated with payment processing, fuel card, and factoring partnerships. The company currently serves approximately 4,000 trucks across 100 transportation and logistics companies with outstanding customer retention.Under Exuma Capital's guidance, SOS will expand its resources, enhance operational efficiencies, and introduce new AI capabilities for load dispatching and brokerage. The company will also grow beyond its Florida concentration to target key markets such as Texas, Illinois, California, and other states with high carrier concentrations."The transportation management software sector presents enormous growth potential, and SOS has built an exceptional product with remarkable customer loyalty," said Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder of Exuma Capital Partners. "We see significant opportunities to scale this business through targeted marketing and technology investments while maintaining the high-quality service that has fueled their word-of-mouth success."This acquisition represents Exuma Capital's formal entry into the transportation technology sector. With over 40 integration partners, including major fuel providers, GPS services, factoring companies, and financial institutions, SOS offers a comprehensive solution through its web-based platform covering the entire logistics ecosystem. Each year, the SOS platform supports over $1 billion in freight transactions, helping carriers and brokers across the nation move goods efficiently and keep supply chains running."This partnership will accelerate our expansion into new markets and fast-track our AI development roadmap," said Juan Basanez, Founder of SOS Software Corp. "With Exuma Capital’s resources and guidance, we'll enhance our product offerings, grow our integration network, and deliver even more powerful tools to transportation businesses across the country."SOS Software Corp has maintained strong year-over-year growth since its founding. The company's focus on customer satisfaction has created a loyal client base that actively promotes the software to industry peers, resulting in steady expansion without traditional marketing expenses.

