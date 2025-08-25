Drayton Harbor’s bacteria problem

Drayton Harbor in Whatcom County is home to vibrant marine life, bustling marinas, and a shellfish harvesting tradition. But the harbor’s waters — and the streams that flow into it — are not as clean as they should be. Bacteria levels regularly exceed state water quality standards, posing a risk to public health and forcing seasonal shellfish harvesting closures.

We’re seeking feedback on our draft Drayton Harbor Bacteria TMDL. The draft is available for review and comment from Aug. 21 to Sept. 26, 2025.

Once finalized and implemented, this plan will support clean water, which includes safe conditions for shellfish harvesting, swimming, and other recreational activities in the harbor and surrounding watershed.

A science-based plan to clean up the water

Fecal coliform and Escherichia coli (E. coli) are bacteria found in human and animal waste. When they enter waterways, they indicate that pathogens that can make people sick and contaminate shellfish beds are also present in the water.

The fecal bacteria can pollute water if sewer and septic systems are not working properly, and bacteria can come from pet waste, livestock manure, stormwater runoff, and even wildlife.

Our draft water quality improvement plan, also called a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), is designed to address bacteria pollution in the Drayton Harbor watershed. The draft TMDL is a science-based plan that evaluates bacteria pollution trends and identifies how much bacteria can enter the water from a variety of potential sources. The plan outlines specific actions to reduce pollution and protect water quality for both shellfish harvesting and recreation. Priority areas and actions are identified to guide cleanup activities. Funding sources are identified and may be leveraged to help increase activities and practices that reduce and prevent fecal bacteria pollution.

What the plan shows

Freshwater tributaries that flow directly into the harbor need a 61% to 99% reduction in bacteria pollution to protect shellfish harvesting.

The upper areas of the watershed need a wide range of reductions in bacteria, depending on location, to protect recreation.

Most bacteria come from nonpoint sources, meaning pollution sources are spread out across the landscape rather than coming from a single pipe.

Some bacteria pollution comes from point sources that are regulated under water quality permits.

Working together for clean water

The TMDL builds on decades of progress led by pollution control efforts by the Whatcom Clean Water Program Partners, other local interested parties, the community, and visitors. This collaborative effort has already reduced bacteria levels enough to reopen some shellfish beds. More work is needed to reopen areas to seasonal shellfish harvesting and to meet Washington state’s water quality standards year-round.

“This TMDL builds on the local water pollution control efforts that are already making progress. Finalizing this plan will help keep that forward momentum by identifying focus areas and additional actions so bacteria levels continue to go down.” - Rachel McCrea, Water Quality Section Manager for the Northwest Region.

Everyone has a role to play in clean water, including local governments, Tribes, farmers, marina operators, recreational users, and residents. Clean water supports healthy shellfish populations, water-based recreation, and local economies. By reducing bacteria pollution, we can protect community health, safeguard Treaty-protected and commercial shellfish resources, and ensure Drayton Harbor remains a place people can enjoy for generations.

How you can help

Maintain your septic systems. Follow the Whatcom County Health and Community Services requirements on routine system inspections and services. Craft3 is a third party lender that Ecology and local health departments partner with for low interest loan program for septic systems repairs. Learn more on their Clean Water Loans webpage.

Follow the Whatcom County Health and Community Services requirements on routine system inspections and services. Craft3 is a third party lender that Ecology and local health departments partner with for low interest loan program for septic systems repairs. Learn more on their Clean Water Loans webpage. Manage your livestock and manure. Keep livestock away from streams using exclusion fences. Implement best management practices to make sure manure does not pollute or get washed into nearby rivers and streams. The Whatcom Conservation District offers free farm planning resources.

Keep livestock away from streams using exclusion fences. Implement best management practices to make sure manure does not pollute or get washed into nearby rivers and streams. The Whatcom Conservation District offers free farm planning resources. Dispose of pet waste properly. Pick up your pet’s waste and throw it into a garbage can.

Pick up your pet’s waste and throw it into a garbage can. Prevent boat and recreational waste from entering waterways. Boaters need to pump sewage tanks out in order to comply with the Puget Sound No Discharge Zone and reduce bacteria pollution. Campground RV pump-out stations are the best solution for recreational vehicle waste.

Get involved

The draft TMDL is now available for review and comment from midnight Aug. 21 until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 26, 2025.

We invite you to share your input and learn more about the plan at an upcoming public workshop: