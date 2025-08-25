Lucrum Commercial Flooring Acquires Premium Domain and Expands National Presence

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucrum Commercial Flooring, a division of Lucrum International Pty Ltd, proudly announces the acquisition of the domain www.commercialflooring.com.au, a strategic move that cements the company’s ambition to become the number one wholesaler of commercial flooring Australia.

Formerly held by Manns Building Group Pty Ltd, the domain name had been associated with Commercial Flooring Wholesalers, a respected name in the Australian flooring sector. The acquisition signifies a bold new era for Lucrum Commercial Flooring as it continues its rapid expansion across the country, now with operational offices in Adelaide (Level 30, 91 King William Street) and a prestigious head office in Sydney (Level 36 Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place, NSW 2000).

Customers and partners can reach the company at (02) 550 FLOOR.



Setting a New Benchmark in Commercial Flooring

As part of Lucrum International Pty Ltd, a global import-export powerhouse, Lucrum Commercial Flooring is positioned to transform the commercial flooring landscape in Australia. The company leverages global supplier relationships, advanced logistics, and a strong digital infrastructure to supply premium flooring solutions to builders, contractors, architects, and large-scale developers.

“Our goal is simple,” said a Lucrum spokesperson. “We’re here to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and innovative residential and commercial flooring solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern Australia—without compromise.”



Commercial Flooring: An Industry on the Rise

The commercial flooring sector is experiencing a resurgence, fuelled by the demand for affordable, sustainable, and design-forward options in both residential and commercial projects. Gone are the days when floors were an afterthought. Today’s market is driven by customers seeking materials that align with their environmental values, design preferences, and budgets.

Whether it’s bamboo flooring—a fast-growing, low-impact material made from grass—or reclaimed hardwood, linoleum, or luxury vinyl tiles, Australians are increasingly choosing flooring that combines durability with aesthetics and environmental stewardship.

The rising interest in urban renewal projects, hotel refurbishments, high-density residential developments, and even automotive design is driving rapid adoption of commercial-grade flooring materials. Flooring is no longer simply functional—it’s a statement.



Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

Lucrum Commercial Flooring is committed to delivering on these market expectations. The company offers a wide range of innovative and eco-conscious flooring products, including:
• Bamboo & Timber Planks
• Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)
Commercial Carpet Tiles
• Rubber & Acoustic Underlays
• High-Durability Options for Retail & Hospitality
• Waterproof and Fire-Rated Materials for Healthcare and Education

By tapping into international sourcing networks, Lucrum is able to offer premium-quality products at competitive prices, backed by reliable supply chains and nationwide logistics.



Australia’s Commercial Flooring Future Starts Here

The global commercial flooring industry is expected to surge in the years ahead, with Asia-Pacific markets leading the way. Lucrum’s bold positioning, backed by the newly acquired domain commercialflooring.com.au, places them front and centre in this growth.

Despite a competitive and often turbulent flooring market in Australia, the tide is turning. With increased renovation activity, sustainability targets, and architectural innovation, the local industry is ripe for disruption, and Lucrum Commercial Flooring intends to lead that charge.



About Lucrum Commercial Flooring

Lucrum Commercial Flooring is a division of Lucrum International Pty Ltd, an international import-export company based in Australia. Specialising in premium commercial flooring products, Lucrum delivers nationwide to contractors, developers, and wholesale clients. The company combines global reach with local expertise to provide forward-thinking flooring solutions that meet the highest standards in performance, design, and sustainability.

📍 Head Office: Level 36 Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney, NSW 2000
📍 Adelaide Office: Level 30, 91 King William Street, Adelaide, SA 5000
📞 Phone: (02) 550 FLOOR or (02) 550 35667
🌐 Website: www.commercialflooring.com.au



For media inquiries, partnerships, or product information, please contact:
office@commercialflooring.com.au

Scott Heitmann
Lucrum Commercial Flooring
+61 434 469 004
email us here

