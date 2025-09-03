Running to Remember: Mission43's 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run in Boise

Registration now open for community tribute with a scenic 5K run/walk honoring service, sacrifice, and unity

This event is about more than remembering; it’s about honoring our shared resilience as a community” — Dan McGurkin

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us in downtown Boise on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM for the annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run , a moving event that unites our community in honoring the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001.Hosted by Mission43 , a community organization dedicated to empowering military members, veterans, and their families, this family-friendly 5K welcomes participants of all physical abilities, ages, and backgrounds. The course follows the scenic Boise River Greenbelt, offering runners, walkers, and handcycle athletes an opportunity to reflect, remember, and express gratitude for those who have served and sacrificed.“This event is about more than remembering; it’s about honoring our shared resilience as a community,” said Dan McGurkin, newly appointed Director of Mission43. “As an Idaho native and former Marine Corps officer, it’s a privilege to come home and lead an event that brings people together in such a meaningful way.”The evening will begin with an inspirational opening ceremony at 5:00 PM, followed by the 5K run/walk. After crossing the finish line, participants can gather for post-event festivities at the social area near the start and finish line, featuring food, beer, live music, and activities for all ages.Registration is free and open now. To sign up or learn more, visit 9/11 Miles of Remembrance Run Event Page.About Mission43Many people who leave the military don’t know what to do next, which is why Mission43 has helped thousands advance to a better quality of life in Idaho after the military. After choosing to serve, veterans and their spouses should have access to the best resources available. Led by a team with over 50 years of combined service, Mission43 has created an environment for men and women to lead, learn, and inspire throughout Idaho, the 43rd state. As an initiative of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Mission43 drives to make Idaho a destination for life after the military. To learn more, visit Mission43.org.About Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is a training facility and headquarters for Mission43 and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Built in 2023, the Fieldhouse cultivates community, empowers athletes, and serves as a training and gathering place for veterans, adaptive athletes, and their families. This state-of-the-art facility supports its members in health, outdoor recreation, education, and employment, with a vision of making Idaho a world-class destination for accessible recreation and life after the military. Learn more at idahofieldhouse.org.

9/11 Miles of Remembrance 5K Run (2024)

