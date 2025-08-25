Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse Welcomes New Director Andy Johnson

Andy Johnson, Director, Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse

Bringing a Lifelong Commitment to Service Through Military and Educational Leadership

Andy’s leadership will be instrumental in supporting our team and championing Idaho’s veterans and adaptive athletes” — Roger Quarles

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is proud to announce Andy Johnson as its new Director. A talented leader with a career defined by service, Andy officially began the role on July 1, 2025.Andy brings a strong track record of purpose-driven leadership, operational expertise, and a deep commitment to service. With more than two decades in the U.S. Army followed by a distinguished career in education, Andy has led complex organizations, guided institutional transformation, and built high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of Sage International Network of Schools, where he led strategy, innovation, and community engagement across two campuses serving over 1,500 students in Idaho.“We’re thrilled to welcome Andy to the Fieldhouse,” said Roger Quarles, Executive Director of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. “Andy’s leadership will be instrumental in supporting our team and championing Idaho’s veterans and adaptive athletes.”The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is home to Mission43 , the Challenged Athletes Foundation – Idaho, and Summit Hyperbarics and Wellness. Andy is a passionate advocate for the power of service, which makes him a natural fit to lead the Fieldhouse and to grow its impact across these amazing partner organizations.“The Fieldhouse is so much more than a facility; it’s a place where people come to grow, find community, and thrive,” said Andy Johnson. “I’m honored to step into this role and excited to build on the incredible work that has already taken place.”About Idaho Outdoor FieldhouseThe Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse is a training facility and headquarters for Mission43 and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Built in 2023, the Fieldhouse aims to cultivate community, empower athletes, and serve as a training and gathering place for veterans, adaptive athletes, and their families. A state-of-the-art facility, the Fieldhouse offers support for its community members in areas of health, outdoor recreation, education, and employment, and envisions putting Idaho on the map as a world-class destination for accessible recreation and life after the military. To learn more, visit https://www.idahofieldhouse.org/about # # # #

