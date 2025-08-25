SCALI RASMUSSEN WELCOMES FRANJO DOLENAC IN COMPLEX LITIGATION PRACTICE

Franjo M. Dolenac

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today the addition of Franjo M. Dolenac as a Shareholder in its Complex Litigation and Automotive practice groups. Franjo practiced with Christian Scali and Bert Rasmussen at Manning, Leaver, Bruder & Berberich and then with Bert at ArentFox Schiff. He now reunites with them at Scali Rasmussen following a distinguished tenure at ArentFox Schiff, where he built a formidable reputation for his complex and high-stakes commercial litigation and within the automotive industry.“We are thrilled to welcome Franjo to Scali Rasmussen,” said Christian Scali, the firm’s Founder and Managing Shareholder. “His exceptional trial experience and deep knowledge of the automotive and franchise industries complement our team’s strengths and broaden the scope of what we can offer our clients. Franjo’s ability to navigate complex, high-stakes disputes with both precision and creativity makes him an outstanding addition to our litigation practice and a tremendous resource for our clients.” Mr. Scali and Mr. Rasmussen added, “And we are personally very happy to be practicing again with a good friend, as Franjo has been through all of these years.”“Joining Scali Rasmussen is like a homecoming for me,” said Franjo. “I started my legal career with Chris and Bert over 16 years ago, and now I’m excited to reunite with them and bring over a decade of Big Law experience to their practice. Our well-rounded and diverse practice strengths ensures that Scali Rasmussen will deliver the quality, support, and expertise that clients expect from a firm with a national reach.”Franjo uses his deep experience in the automotive industry and across a broad range of complex litigation matters to provide practical, business-minded solutions and advice. He counsels and represents public and privately held auto dealers in regulatory and employment matters, licensure disciplinary proceedings, franchise disputes with manufacturers, buy/sell-related disputes, DMS vendor disputes, shareholder/partnership disputes, consumer lawsuits, and class actions.Franjo also counsels and represents other clients in construction matters, life settlement insurance matters, environmental litigation, privacy and data breaches, trade secret misappropriation, and derivative shareholder actions. He has served clients as lead counsel in appeals, jury trials, bench trials, administrative proceedings before the Department of Motor Vehicles, protests before the New Motor Vehicle Board, and arbitrations.Franjo can be reached at fdolenac@scalilaw.com.

