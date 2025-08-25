HOMEBASE Integrated Youth Services Hub Opens in Sturgeon Lake First Nation

CANADA, August 25 - Released on August 25, 2025

Today, the province's fourth integrated youth services (IYS) location opened its doors in Sturgeon Lake First Nation, delivering supports to young people ages 12 to 25 and their caregivers.

The hub is located about 30 minutes northwest of Prince Albert and will operate under the name HOMEBASE. It will provide co-located access to mental health and addictions services; physical health services; peer supports; education, employment and training supports; cultural and traditional supports; and social and community supports.

"I am pleased that Sturgeon Lake First Nation is home to a new HOMEBASE hub," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Integrated youth services are an effective way to connect young people with the resources they need in the right place, at the right time."

The HOMEBASE provincial team within the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) is leading the implementation of four hubs across the province with $4.5 million in 2025/26 from the Government of Saskatchewan for development and operations.

"We are proud to launch an integrated youth services hub on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, in collaboration with the Sturgeon Lake Health Centre, formerly home to a national research project, Saskatchewan's Access Open Minds site," HOMEBASE Director of Integrated Youth Services JHSS Pamela Reimer said. "This partnership allows us to build on the incredible work already underway in the community and to expand culturally responsive services for all youth."

Sturgeon Lake First Nation Health Centre has been contracted to operate the hub.

"The HOMEBASE Sturgeon Lake First Nation hub will empower youth to achieve a vision for success through the delivery of integrated services and holistic teaching," HOMEBASE SLFN Integrated Youth Services Manager Sandra Felix said.

IYS is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their caregivers find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

In January 2024, the JHSS announced that four IYS hubs would open in Saskatchewan, operated by partner organizations. The first HOMEBASE hub in Humboldt opened its doors in September 2024, the second hub opened in Moose Jaw in November 2024, while the third hub opened in Regina in December 2024. Sturgeon Lake First Nation is the fourth community to launch service at a HOMEBASE hub.

HOMEBASE services are available to any young person wishing to access them, regardless of where they live in Saskatchewan.

Additional information on HOMEBASE's integrated youth services is available at homebasesask.ca and Integrated Youth Services.

