OfferLab Review: Pros, Cons, and Who Should Join Brunson’s New Marketplace

Steve Walton Publishes In-Depth Review of Russell Brunson’s New OfferLab Platform on Medium - Russell Brunson’s Super Funnel Marketplace Explained

OfferLab is designed to make collaboration the norm in digital marketing.” — Steve Walton

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal finance and digital marketing writer Steve Walton has published a comprehensive review of OfferLab, the highly anticipated new platform from ClickFunnels co-founder Russell Brunson, on his official Medium account.

OfferLab, which launches publicly on September 3, 2025, is being hailed as Brunson’s most ambitious project since ClickFunnels. Unlike traditional affiliate networks, OfferLab combines a digital product marketplace with funnel-building tools and automated commission payouts — allowing users to build what Brunson calls “super funnels.”

The full OfferLab review can be found on Walton's bog.

In his review, Walton breaks down how OfferLab works, its standout features, and what it could mean for affiliates, creators, and funnel builders.

Key insights from the article include:

* Super Funnel Model – Affiliates can plug in other creators’ offers as upsells and downsells, creating complete sales funnels without building every product themselves.

* Instant Payouts – OfferLab automates fulfillment and splits commissions in real time.

* Broad Marketplace – Products already span niches such as fitness, finance, crypto, coaching, and AI.

* High Commissions – Some offers pay as much as 90%–100% commissions.

* Accessibility – Free to join, with an optional $497 certification upgrade that increases referral earnings.

Learn more about OfferLab here.

“OfferLab is designed to make collaboration the norm in digital marketing,” Walton writes in the review. “Instead of competing for scraps, creators, affiliates, and funnel builders can finally work together inside one streamlined system.”

The full article, “OfferLab Review 2025: Can Russell Brunson’s ‘Super Funnel’ Marketplace Really Change Affiliate Marketing?”, is available now on Walton’s Medium account.

Read the full OfferLab Review today.

About Steve Walton

Steve Walton is a writer covering entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and personal finance. His work focuses on helping entrepreneurs navigate the changing online economy and leverage tools that create real growth. His personal finance site, SDIRAGuide.com reaches a wide audience of U.S. based consumers interested in precious metals, saving, and earning more in retirement.

