Digital Fashion Week 2025 Brings AI, AR, and Metaverse Fashion Shows to New York on September 11

Official Digital Fashion Week™ Campaign Image Official Digital Fashion Week™ Decentraland "Touch Grass" Fashion Design Competition Digital diamond and ruby necklace from Brilliantcrypto.

Digital Fashion Week returns to NYC Sept 11 with AI fashion, AR runways, metaverse shows, immersive talks, and phygital experiences.

Digital Fashion Week is about tearing down the walls between digital and physical. Alive and interactive, it’s built for how we live today and it’s not just about clothes, it’s about connection.” — Clare Tattersall, Founder, Digital Fashion Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 11, New York Fashion Week will tilt toward the future as Digital Fashion Week™ (DFW) returns with a bold slate of phygital runway shows, immersive installations, and boundary-pushing conversations. For one day only, SHIFT Midtown will transform into a living laboratory for fashion’s next chapter, where avatars and humans share the stage, creativity and technology are redefined, and audiences are central to the story of fashion instead of spectators.Founded by Clare Tattersall, Digital Fashion Week has become a global platform for exploring how new technologies are reshaping design, production, and consumer engagement. After New York, the event heads to London’s Epic Games Innovation Lab on September 18, running in parallel with traditional fashion week programming and positioning itself not as competition, but as complement: a place where fashion’s heritage and its future meet.The showcase is designed to erase the line between IRL and URL. In PixelCanvas’s Metaverse runway, live motion capture renders IRL movements into avatars’ motion in real time. Brilliantcrypto’s jewelry lab lets guests design and wear digital gemstones in the Metaverse, both for Ready Player Me avatars and on the fashion avatars, reframing the opportunities for a luxury brand in a blockchain era. Neuono, the world’s first AI-led fashion label, invites users to generate hyper-personalized garments via app—delivered made-to-measure within four weeks.Elsewhere, a photobooth transforms digital fashion from a Decentraland showroom into physical try-ons, while Miragé, the talking mirror, entertains with razor-sharp style critiques. Right Direction brings accessories to life instantly with on-demand 3D printing, and ClubMiku, the viral AI agent, blurs the line between digital celebrity and influencer-as-brand. Rounding out the mix, Stephen Vineburg’s AR/XR creations push wearability into new dimensions, while Duo Design Studio demonstrates how digital product creation can streamline production, reduce waste, and point toward a more sustainable future.“Digital Fashion Week is excited to show what is possible in fashion through our series of events, curating immersive experiences that push the boundaries of reality and merge realms into a single layered experience,” says Tattersall. “Every year, our phygital fashion events aim to redefine the essence of fashion in the digital age, inspiring the industry to explore meaningful ways to connect with our multi-layered lives.”DFW doesn’t stop at spectacle, it sparks dialogue about where fashion goes next. A full slate of talks and workshops will explore disruption in the fashion industry from concept to consumer. At 1:00 p.m., Brandon Keeney of Tapestry and Marz Klimaszewska of CLO Virtual Fashion discuss why digital assets are fast becoming central to fashion’s economy. At 1:45, Brilliantcrypto unpacks the cultural implications of creating gemstones on the blockchain.By 2:30, the focus turns to creators, with Jana Delamarter of Meta Reality Labs and Jackie Berado of Designer Fund exploring how designers thrive in the creator economy. At 3:15, Tracy Greenan and Evelyn Mora of VLGE.com examine fashion’s crossover into gaming. At 4:00, Astrid Pilla—the creator behind ClubMiku—hosts a hands-on workshop, “Soft Launching My AI Agent: Build It. Brand It. Flaunt It.” Participants will walk away having built their own prototype AI persona.A fashion film screening at 5:00 p.m. sets the stage for the evening’s finale: the 7:00 p.m. phygital runway show, featuring collections from Neuono, Right Direction, Loreine, and Stephen Vineburg.Why It Matters: In an industry drowning in buzzwords, Digital Fashion Week™ insists on engagement over gimmickry. From blockchain jewelry to AI couture, its installations and conversations ask deeper questions: How do we design in ways that connect, not just consume? How do we make technology serve creativity rather than the other way around?“Digital Fashion Week™ is about tearing down the walls between digital and physical,” says Tattersall. “It’s not just about the clothes; it’s about how fashion feels, how it moves, and how it connects with us in a multi-layered world.”Digital Fashion Week™ also addresses urgent challenges. By spotlighting innovators like Duo Design Studio, the event makes a case for how digital tools can help reduce waste, streamline production, and move the industry closer to sustainable futures.A Global Lens: New York is only the beginning. On September 18, DFW travels to London to continue its exploration at the Epic Games Innovation Lab, underlining its ambition to shape conversations not just in one city but across global fashion capitals. By staging alongside heritage fashion weeks, DFW demonstrates that fashion’s future is not a rejection of tradition but an expansion of it.About Digital Fashion Week™: Digital Fashion Week™ is where fashion meets the future. Through phygital runways, immersive exhibitions, and collaborations across AI, AR, XR, and sustainability, Digital Fashion Week™ offers a lens into what’s next for the industry. By pairing emerging technology with top fashion designers, it explores new ways of wearing, interacting with, and discussing fashion.Follow on Instagram @digitalfashionweekxyz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.