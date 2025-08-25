2025 Little League Baseball World Series Attracted an Estimated 70,000 People to Williamsport and Generated Nearly $40 Million for Pennsylvania’s Economy

The two weeks of annual games, which concluded yesterday, brought teams and fans from across the globe to Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to driving tourism and economic growth to the Commonwealth and is calling for $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next year.

Williamsport, PA – More than 70,000 players, coaches, and fans descended on Williamsport for the 78th Little League Baseball World Series, injecting an estimated $40 million into Pennsylvania’s economy according to the Lycoming County Visitor’s Bureau. Governor Josh Shapiro, who has been committed to driving tourism and economic growth in Pennsylvania since day one, was on hand yesterday for the final day of this year’s series.

First held at Memorial Park in Williamsport in 1947, the competition has included teams from 44 US states and 29 different countries. According to ESPN, last year’s series was the most watched in nearly a decade, with an average of 3.5 million viewers.

“Little League is a quintessential part of America – and I’m proud that Little League’s home is right here in Williamsport, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Since the first Little League Baseball World Series was held in 1947 here in Pennsylvania, the annual tradition has generated millions of dollars each year for the local economy and put our Commonwealth on the map as a top-tier sports destination. Tourism, which drives more than $80 billion a year into our economy, is an integral part of my Administration’s economic development strategy and we will continue to be strong partners with Little League baseball to help more young people make their dreams come true here in Williamsport.”

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, at least $523,000 has been approved to support various improvements and activities around the Little League Baseball World Series, including through the Department of Community & Economic Development’s (DCED) Marketing to Attract Tourists program. Specifically, funding has helped support improvements at Bowman Field, the site of the annual series, as well as community events including the Grand Slam Parade and Williamsport Welcomes the World street festival which increase foot traffic to local shops.

“For nearly 80 years, investments by the Commonwealth, Little League, and Williamsport have helped turn the Little League Baseball World Series into what it is today ― a world-class event unlike anything else in the country,” said Anne Ryan, DCED Deputy Secretary of Tourism. “Events like this play a vital role in strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy, contributing more than $80 billion annually. The Shapiro Administration recognizes this impact and is committed to finding new and innovative ways to attract more visitors than ever before to the Commonwealth.”

“Governor Shapiro and his team have been a great partner to us here in Lycoming County,” said Jason Fink, President/CEO of the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau. “Whether stepping to the plate to work with us in growing our tourism economy through the marketing of the Little League World Series and financial support for the Williamsport Lumber Yards scheduled to open in Spring 2026 or helping us hit a home run in bringing manufacturer Verne here, they are the consummate team player.”

Pennsylvania Tourism Is Accelerating

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2023, Pennsylvania welcomed nearly 197 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $80.8 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $47.9 billion — surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time — and the industry supported more than 507,000 jobs, or one in every 16 jobs in the Commonwealth. Tourism also generated $10.1 billion in government revenue, including $4.8 billion in state and local taxes — revenue that would have required every Pennsylvania household to pay an additional $903 to replace.

Looking Ahead to America’s 250th in 2026

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next year on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on Pennsylvania in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro is calling for $65 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, including:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

continuation for America250PA $15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

in new funding for Regional Event Security $10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

increase to promote the 250th celebration $36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

