Andrew LeBaron Unveils ULTRA Hotel Conversions™ Program

New consulting service guides hotel owners through every step of converting motels and hotels into high-occupancy apartment-style extended-stay assets

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew LeBaron, a veteran real estate entrepreneur and conversion specialist, today announced the launch of the ULTRA Hotel Conversion ™ Program. The comprehensive consulting solution helps independent hotel and motel owners transform underperforming properties into thriving apartments or an apartment-style extended-stay. Drawing on more than a decade of hands-on experience, LeBaron’s program enables hotel owners to achieve occupancy rates up to 90% without rezoning or financing roadblocks.The ULTRA Hotel Conversion™ Program packages every phase of the conversion journey into a turnkey, done-for-you experience. From in-depth market research to robust financial modeling and funding support, LeBaron’s team handles all the details so owners can focus on strategic goals. On the design and construction side, the program manages permitting processes and contractor schedules to ensure projects stay on budget and on time. After launch, participants receive ongoing performance monitoring, operational coaching, and exit planning support to maximize returns.“With nearly 150 property acquisitions and more than $10 million raised to date, I’ve distilled my proven conversion blueprint into a single program,” said Andrew LeBaron, founder and CEO of ULTRA Hotel Conversions™. “Hotel-to-apartment-style extended-stay conversions offer a resilient, recession-proof asset class. My goal is to remove the uncertainty and operational hassle, enabling owners to earn larger profits while working fewer hours.”Industry data underscores the appeal of apartment-style extended-stay lodging during economic uncertainty. In 2020, extended-stay properties averaged 60% occupancy, 16 percentage points higher than the broader hotel segment. In many markets, extended-stay demand continues to outpace supply, making conversions especially compelling. Early participants in LeBaron’s program have reported occupancy increases from 50% to over 85% within four months of launch, driving monthly revenue gains of $15,000 to $50,000. With lenders typically willing to finance up to 80% of project costs, property owners can execute conversions with minimal equity outlay.Given the program’s high-touch nature, ULTRA Hotel Conversions™ is selectively accepting new clients each month. Interested property owners are invited to book a complimentary, no-obligation strategy call to explore how the conversion blueprint can be implemented in their local markets and to receive a free ULTRA Hotel Conversion™ Market Checklist to assess viability.About Andrew LeBaronAndrew LeBaron is a seasoned real estate entrepreneur specializing in hotel and motel conversions. Over the past decade, he has led the acquisition and transformation of more than 150 properties, mostly single-family homes, in Arizona and Texas. He also built a short-term rental management company, buymoretime.com, to manage multi-OTA (online travel agency) platform client listings. He’s now helping hotel and motel owners unlock higher yields and simplify operations through apartment-style extended-stay models.

