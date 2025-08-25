Myomectomy Market Poised to Cross USD 1.43 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Treatment Demand | TMR

Myomectomy

Rising uterine fibroid cases fuel myomectomy market growth, offering a fertility-preserving solution for women worldwide.

Myomectomy is gaining preference as a fertility-preserving solution, addressing the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids among women.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global myomectomy market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by the rising incidence of uterine fibroids among women of reproductive age and the growing preference for uterus-sparing surgical treatments. Myomectomy, a surgical procedure designed to remove fibroids while preserving the uterus, is increasingly favored over hysterectomy for women seeking to maintain fertility. According to the latest industry analysis, the global myomectomy market was valued at US$ 642.1 Mn in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2035, reaching approximately US$ 1,430.7 Mn by 2035.Market Overview: Uterine fibroids affect nearly 70–80% of women by the age of 50, with African-American women disproportionately affected at higher rates compared to other groups. The burden of symptomatic fibroids, including heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and infertility, continues to propel demand for effective surgical interventions.Myomectomy has emerged as the preferred solution for women desiring fertility preservation or wishing to retain their uterus. Open myomectomy remains the most widely adopted technique, particularly in cases of multiple or large fibroids. However, laparoscopic and robotic-assisted myomectomy procedures are gaining popularity due to shorter recovery periods, reduced risks, and improved patient outcomes.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Prevalence of Uterine Fibroids – The growing incidence of uterine fibroids among women aged 30–50 years is one of the most significant contributors to market growth.2. Increased Awareness and Diagnostic Advances – Widespread use of MRI and transvaginal ultrasound has improved early detection, creating greater demand for surgical treatment.3. Preference for Uterus-Preserving Surgeries – The desire to maintain fertility is driving patients toward myomectomy over hysterectomy.4. Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgery – Robotic-assisted and laparoscopic techniques are enhancing precision and patient recovery, creating new market opportunities.5. Rising Healthcare Expenditure Globally – Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developed regions, support increased adoption of advanced surgical solutions.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86660 Key Players and Industry LeadersSeveral leading medical device manufacturers and surgical technology companies are shaping the competitive landscape of the global myomectomy market. These include:• Medtronic• Stryker Corporation• CONMED Corporation• INSIGHTEC• CooperSurgical Inc.• Hologic, Inc.• Intuitive Surgical• Karl Storz• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Richard Wolf Medical Instruments• Olympus Corporation• Minerva Surgical Inc.• GynesonicsThese companies focus on product innovation, strategic alliances, geographic expansion, and R&D investments to maintain leadership in this competitive market.Recent Developments• September 2024 – Gynesonics Inc. introduced its new SMART OS 2.4 software technology for the Sonata System. This innovation uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids through minimally invasive methods, offering incision-free treatment with precision targeting.• March 2024 – Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for its fifth-generation robotic platform, da Vinci 5, strengthening its position in robotic-assisted minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries.These advancements are expanding the scope of treatment options available to patients while improving clinical outcomes.Market Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities• Rising patient awareness and advocacy for fertility preservation.• Expansion of robotic-assisted surgeries in emerging markets.• Growing healthcare investments in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.Challenges• High costs associated with robotic and laparoscopic techniques limit adoption in low- and middle-income countries.• Access disparities and uneven distribution of advanced healthcare facilities.• Risk of surgical complications and long recovery times for open procedures.Latest Market Trends• Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Surgery: Increasing demand for laparoscopic and robotic procedures.• Growing Use of Digital Imaging: MRI and advanced ultrasound technologies improving diagnostic accuracy.• Rise of Patient-Centered Care: Greater emphasis on fertility preservation, body image, and quality of life post-surgery.• Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between device manufacturers and hospitals to expand patient access.Future OutlookThe myomectomy market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum through 2035. North America is projected to remain the largest regional market due to high disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust reimbursement frameworks. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth, supported by rising health awareness, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing cases of uterine fibroids linked to urbanization, obesity, and delayed pregnancies.As innovation continues to reshape surgical approaches, the global market will see a surge in demand for minimally invasive technologies, driving both patient adoption and industry competition.Market SegmentationBy Type• Open Myomectomy• Laparoscopic Myomectomy• Hysteroscopic Myomectomy• Robotic Laparoscopic MyomectomyBy Product• Laparoscopic Power Morcellators• Harmonic Scalpel• Laparoscopic Vessel Sealer• Hysteroscopic Resectoscope• Myomectomy Forceps• Myoma Screw Instrument• Others (Retractor, Myoma Knife, Speculum, etc.)By End-user• Hospitals & Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical CentersBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaRegional InsightsNorth America leads the market with the largest revenue share, driven by:• High prevalence of uterine fibroids, particularly among African-American women.• Strong reimbursement models.• Advanced surgical training and adoption of robotic systems.• Presence of key industry players and research institutes such as Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.Europe follows, with demand supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of uterine fibroid treatments, and growing adoption of laparoscopic techniques.Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to:• Growing awareness of gynecological disorders.• Expanding healthcare infrastructure in China and India.• Large population base of women in reproductive age.Latin America and Middle East & Africa remain underpenetrated but are emerging as important growth regions due to increased government investments in healthcare and rising urban populations.Why Buy This Report?• Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights into market size, growth potential, drivers, and restraints.• Competitive Landscape: In-depth profiles of leading players and their strategies.• Technology and Innovation Trends: Evaluation of the latest advancements in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted myomectomy.• Regional Forecasts: Accurate projections for key regions and countries.• Strategic Insights: Guidance for investors, stakeholders, and healthcare providers to identify new opportunities and growth strategies.Browse More Trending Research Reports:Diabetes Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diabetes-devices-market.html Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-resistance-diagnostics-market.html Nurse Call Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nurse-call-system-equipment-market.html Medical Device Technologies Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-device-technologies-market.html Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/respiratory-monitoring-devices.html Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/elderly-disabled-assistive-devices.html Breast Pumps Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/breast-pumps-market.html Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ostomy-drainage-bags-market.html Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/assistive-technologies-visually-impaired-market.html Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market.html Wound Healing Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wound-healing-market.html Contraceptive Sponge Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contraceptive-sponge-market.html Vaginal Pessaries Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vaginal-pessaries-market-report.html Drug-device Combination Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-device-combination.html Atraumatic Needles Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/atraumatic-needles-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 