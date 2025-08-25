Asad Malik and Amerilodge Group Donate 1,000 Cleaning Kits to Lighthouse Shelter
The cleaning kits, which include laundry detergent, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner, toilet paper, and other essential items, will be given to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness into stable housing.
"Social responsibility is a huge part of our culture," said Asad Malik, President and CEO of Amerilodge Group. "We feel it's our obligation to be involved in our local communities."
Sarah Atkins, Amerilodge Group’s Vice President of Human Resources, added, "We believe that small essentials can make a big impact, and we are honored to stand alongside Lighthouse in their mission to uplift lives and strengthen our community."
Lighthouse's Chief Philanthropy Officer, Mary Riegle, expressed her gratitude, "We are very grateful for the Amerilodge Group’s thoughtful engagement, volunteerism, and generous support. Our clients will greatly appreciate these kits."
The community service event was made possible through the sponsorship of Hilton Hotels & Resorts and IHG Hotels & Resorts.
List of Notables:
Mary Riegle, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Lighthouse
Asad Malik – CEO & President for the Amerilodge Group
Chris Brock – Senior Director of Business of Development for Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Rod Lindsey - Regional Vice President, Franchise Performance Support for IHG Hotels & Resorts
Krysta Harrod - Regional Director, Commercial for IHG Hotels & Resorts
Tricia Shangle - Director, Owner Relations for Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Andrew Harp - Director, Tru Brand Management for Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Shari Neely - Senior Manager, Hotel Consultations, Brand Performance Support for Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Sarah Atkins – Vice President of Human Resources for the Amerilodge Group
Darlene Ladd - VP, Brand Operations Support for the Amerilodge Group
Veronica Jones – Vice President of Finance for the Amerilodge Group
Steve Aldridge – Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Amerilodge Group
About Lighthouse
Founded in 2019, Lighthouse strives to build equitable communities and alleviate poverty by providing emergency and supportive housing services. The organization is currently leading $150 million in developments to increase affordable housing options in the region.
Steve Aldridge
Amerilodge Group
+1 248-601-2500
steve.aldridge@amerilodgegroup.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.