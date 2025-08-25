Asad Malik and Amerilodge Group Donate 1,000 Cleaning Kits to Lighthouse Shelter

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amerilodge Group, a Michigan-based hotel ownership and management company, announced today that it has donated over 1,000 cleaning kits to the Lighthouse Shelter. The kits were assembled by the entire leadership team, including CEO Asad Malik, during the company's annual summit, as part of its "Spirit To Serve Our Community" initiative.The cleaning kits, which include laundry detergent, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner, toilet paper, and other essential items, will be given to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness into stable housing."Social responsibility is a huge part of our culture," said Asad Malik, President and CEO of Amerilodge Group. "We feel it's our obligation to be involved in our local communities."Sarah Atkins, Amerilodge Group’s Vice President of Human Resources, added, "We believe that small essentials can make a big impact, and we are honored to stand alongside Lighthouse in their mission to uplift lives and strengthen our community."Lighthouse's Chief Philanthropy Officer, Mary Riegle, expressed her gratitude, "We are very grateful for the Amerilodge Group’s thoughtful engagement, volunteerism, and generous support. Our clients will greatly appreciate these kits."The community service event was made possible through the sponsorship of Hilton Hotels & Resorts and IHG Hotels & Resorts.List of Notables:Mary Riegle, Chief Philanthropy Officer of LighthouseAsad Malik – CEO & President for the Amerilodge GroupChris Brock – Senior Director of Business of Development for Hilton Hotels & ResortsRod Lindsey - Regional Vice President, Franchise Performance Support for IHG Hotels & ResortsKrysta Harrod - Regional Director, Commercial for IHG Hotels & ResortsTricia Shangle - Director, Owner Relations for Hilton Hotels & ResortsAndrew Harp - Director, Tru Brand Management for Hilton Hotels & ResortsShari Neely - Senior Manager, Hotel Consultations, Brand Performance Support for Hilton Hotels & ResortsSarah Atkins – Vice President of Human Resources for the Amerilodge GroupDarlene Ladd - VP, Brand Operations Support for the Amerilodge GroupVeronica Jones – Vice President of Finance for the Amerilodge GroupSteve Aldridge – Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Amerilodge GroupAbout LighthouseFounded in 2019, Lighthouse strives to build equitable communities and alleviate poverty by providing emergency and supportive housing services. The organization is currently leading $150 million in developments to increase affordable housing options in the region.

