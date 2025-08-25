Monochloroacetic Acid Market to Reach USD 1.8 Bn by 2035 Amid Rising Industrial Demand | Analysis Report by TMR

Monochloroacetic Acid Market

In addition, MCA carboxymethyl is also important in preparations for cellulose (CMC), which finds applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and paper industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) is a vital chemical intermediate with the formula ClCH2COOH. It is an essential building block used in the synthesis of numerous commercial chemicals. Its versatile applications span a wide range of industries, including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and textiles. MCA's market dynamics are heavily influenced by the consumption trends of its major derivatives, such as Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), and the increasing global demand for crop protection chemicals.The monochloroacetic acid has proved its importance as an intermediate product in the manufacture of many types of chemicals such as herbicides, drugs, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). Rising demand from the agrochemical industries like herbicides, particularly glyphosate, is one of the major reasons that makes the requirement for monochloroacetic acid inevitable. The global monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is witnessing steadiness due to its applications in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The primary use of MCA is in the synthesis of herbicides such as glyphosate, which is in demand due to the increasing requirement for effective weed management in agriculture.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵The global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) market is poised for steady growth from 2025 to 2035.Market Valuation: Valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 1.8 billion by the end of 2035.Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2025–2035).Volume Growth: In volume terms, the market is anticipated to grow from roughly 733 thousand tonnes in 2024 to nearly 1,431 thousand tonnes by 2035, indicating a volume CAGR of approximately 6.32%.This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from emerging economies and the expanding end-use industries.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻The MCA market can be segmented based on its form, primary applications, and major industry verticals.𝗕𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺Crystalline: This form currently holds the largest market share due to its ease of production and lower cost.Liquid: Expected to register significant growth owing to its ease of handling and effective use in various processes.Flakes𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): Dominates the market segmentation, as CMC is widely used as a thickening, binding, and stabilizing agent in various sectors, including food & beverage, oil & gas, and construction.Agrochemicals: A major segment driven by the production of herbicides, particularly Glyphosate, which is essential for modern agricultural practices.Surfactants: Used in the production of betaines, which are common foaming agents in shampoos and detergents.Thioglycolic Acid (TGA): Used in permanent hair styling formulations.Others: Including dyes, pigments, and specialty chemicals.𝗕𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹Agriculture: Holds the highest revenue share due to the extensive use of MCA derivatives in pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides for crop protection.Pharmaceuticals: Significant growth is anticipated as MCA is a key intermediate in the synthesis of various drugs, including ibuprofen, diclofenac sodium, caffeine, and Vitamin B6.Cosmetic & Personal Care: Driven by the production of surfactants and other ingredients like TGA for products such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks.Chemical Industry (Others): Includes applications in the production of synthetic polymers, textiles, and water treatment chemicals.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the dominant and fastest-growing region in the global MCA market, holding the largest revenue share.Asia-Pacific (APAC): The region's market dominance is fueled by rapid industrialization, large-scale agricultural activities, and the expansion of the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors, particularly in China and India.North America: Expected to witness strong growth, largely due to advancements in chemical manufacturing and the rising use of MCA in the synthesis of bio-based acetic acid.Europe: A mature market with stringent environmental regulations, prompting a shift toward cleaner production methods and high-purity MCA grades.Latin America, Middle East, and Africa: Emerging markets showing increasing consumption, driven by growing agricultural sectors and infrastructure development.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 🚀Rising Demand for Agrochemicals: The increasing need for herbicides, particularly Glyphosate, to enhance crop yields and meet the growing global food demand is the primary driver.Expansion of End-Use Industries: The robust growth of the pharmaceutical, personal care, and construction industries is boosting the demand for MCA and its derivatives (CMC, surfactants).Increasing Use of CMC: The widespread application of CMC in the food & beverage, oil drilling, and construction sectors acts as a significant catalyst for MCA demand.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 🚧Strict Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental and safety regulations regarding the production and handling of MCA, particularly in North America and Europe, increase operational costs and restrict market expansion.Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials, especially chlorine and acetic acid, can significantly impact production costs and profit margins.Substitution Threats: The availability of alternative chemicals like dichloroacetic acid and glycolic acid in certain applications poses a competitive challenge.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀Focus on Green Chemistry and Sustainability: A major trend involves the shift towards developing more environmentally friendly and sustainable production processes for MCA, including the use of renewable feedstocks and reducing waste, to comply with stricter environmental norms.Development of High-Purity MCA Grades: Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and specialty chemical sectors is driving the need for high-purity MCA grades with specific impurity profiles.Technological Advancements: Innovations like continuous-flow production and microwave-assisted synthesis are being adopted for more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing.𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱)The future of the MCA market remains promising. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the dominant market, propelled by its burgeoning industrial and agricultural sectors. While environmental regulations will continue to pose challenges, the robust and diversified demand from key end-use industries, coupled with innovations in sustainable production, will likely outweigh these concerns, supporting a steady growth trajectory. Companies compete based on product purity, production efficiency, pricing, and geographical presence.Key Market Players include:CABB Group GmbHNiacet CorporationDenak Co., Ltd.Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd.Jubilant Life Sciences LtdNouryonPCC SEArchit Organosys LimitedMeghmani Organics LimitedIOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals LimitedMeridian Chem Bond Pvt. Companies compete based on product purity, production efficiency, pricing, and geographical presence.Key Market Players include:CABB Group GmbHNiacet CorporationDenak Co., Ltd.Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd.Jubilant Life Sciences LtdNouryonPCC SEArchit Organosys LimitedMeghmani Organics LimitedIOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals LimitedMeridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.Other Leading Companies𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀Capacity Expansions: Companies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are undertaking expansion projects to meet the rapidly growing market demand,such as Archit Organosys Limited's capacity increase at its Bhavnagar site.Sustainable Certifications: Leading producers like Nouryon are obtaining certifications (e.g., ISCC Plus) for their "green" MCA, aligning with the industry's increasing focus on sustainable production methods.Strategic Investments: Key players are investing in new facilities to enhance regional supply, such as Niacet Corporation's plan to build an additional MCA facility in the U.S. 