Infrared Telescope Market to Grow at 7.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

What Is The Infrared Telescope Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the infrared telescope has been making robust progress in the past few years. The progression foreseen from $2.21 billion in 2024 to $2.39 billion in 2025 will take place at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors that have contributed to its growth in the past are heightened demand for military surveillance and reconnaissance, escalated investments in space exploration initiatives, a burgeoning interest in deep-space astronomy, advancements in cooled infrared detectors, and widespread usage in atmospheric and climatic research.

In the upcoming years, the infrared telescope market is set to experience robust growth. It's projected to expand and reach $3.23 billion in 2029, reflecting a 7.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The surge during the forecast period originates from factors such as growing incorporation of infrared payloads in commercial satellite deployment, increased emphasis on space-based early warning systems, growing curiosity in exoplanet detection and habitability research, elevated usage of infrared telescopes in academic undertakings and increased space-based infrared observation programs. Prominent trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in the detector technology, implementation of artificial intelligence, progress in adaptive optics, combination with multispectral imaging, and the downscaling of infrared telescope systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Infrared Telescope Market?

Expectations around the growth of the infrared telescope market are being bolstered by enhanced investments in space-based Research. This term refers to scientific exploration above the Earth's atmosphere, where instruments like satellites and telescopes are employed to study the Earth, the universe, and the impacts of microgravity. The increasing funding pouring into such ventures is a direct result of the surging global interest in space exploration, fuelling scientific revelations, economic evolution, and strategic development. An infrared telescope provides a unique benefit in that it can discern celestial bodies obscured by dust and gas. This ability expands mankind's grasp of the universe and informs strategic investment in promising space research ventures. To illustrate this, in March 2022, the Department of Industry Science and Resource, an Australian government entity, reported that the 2022–23 Australian Budget comprises substantial allocations for space-aimed initiatives. This includes $1.16 billion due through 2038–39, plus an annual $38.5 million for the National Space Mission for Earth Observation's prime phase. Alongside this, $37.4 million has been designated through 2025–26 for the recently initiated CSIRO Research Translation Start initiative. Hence, these escalating investments in space-based pursuits are fueling growth within the infrared telescope market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Infrared Telescope Market?

Major players in the Infrared Telescope Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• SKF

• Olympus Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Infrared Telescope Market?

Prominent businesses in the infrared telescope market are concentrating their efforts on creating ground-breaking items like infrared space telescopes, with the objective of augmenting observation distances and offering extensive data related to the cosmos. Essentially, an infrared space telescope is a piece of equipment dispatched into space specifically engineered to monitor the universe in infrared wavelengths. To cite an example, in March 2025, the US-based space organization NASA introduced SPHEREx, an infrared space telescope. SPHEREx has been constructed to carry out an all-encompassing survey in close-infrared light, which presents a sweeping display of the cosmos. The device is furnished to scrutinize more than 300 million galaxies and 100 million stars. SPHEREx's role is to discover crucial information regarding the inception of the universe, galaxy formation, and the allocation of water and organic particles in interstellar space.

How Is The Infrared Telescope Market Segmented?

The infrared telescope market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ground-Based Telescopes, Space-Based Telescopes

2) By Component: Optical Components, Detectors, Cooling Systems, Mounting Structures, Software And Control Systems

3) By Technology: Photonic Detectors, Quantum Detectors, Thermo-Dynamic Detectors

4) By Application: Astronomy And Astrophysics, Space Exploration, Earth Observation, Climate Monitoring, Defense And Surveillance

5) By End User: Research Institutions, Government Agencies, Universities And Educational Institutions, Private Companies, Aerospace And Defense Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Ground-Based Telescopes: Near-Infrared Telescopes, Mid-Infrared Telescopes, Far-Infrared Telescopes

2) By Space-Based Telescopes: Low-Earth Orbit Infrared Telescopes, Geostationary Orbit Infrared Telescopes, Deep Space Infrared Telescopes

View the full infrared telescope market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infrared-telescope-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Infrared Telescope Market?

In the Infrared Telescope Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the largest market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The report provides market details about several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

