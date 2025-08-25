Data Backup and Recovery Software Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% During Forecast Period | DataM

Data Backup and Recovery Software Market

The Data Backup and Recovery Software Market is driven by rising cloud adoption, growing cybersecurity threats, and demand for business continuity solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global data backup and recovery software market is witnessing strong growth driven by the escalating volume of data, increasing cyber threats, and stringent regulatory requirements for data protection. As organizations across industries adopt digital transformation, efficient backup and recovery solutions have become critical for business continuity, minimizing downtime, and safeguarding against data loss due to system failures, ransomware, or disasters. Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market reached US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26.3 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.Get a Report Sample of Data Backup and Recovery Software Market @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/data-backup-and-recovery-software-market Data backup and recovery software enables organizations to create copies of vital data and systems, ensuring rapid restoration in the event of data corruption, accidental deletion, or cyberattacks. These solutions offer flexible deployment options including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid models—and support diverse backup methodologies such as full, incremental, and differential backups. As enterprises generate exponentially larger datasets, the role of backup and recovery software in ensuring data availability and compliance has never been more significant.Latest Strategic Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions (2024–2025)• In December 2024, Cohesity completed the $7 billion acquisition of Veritas’s enterprise data protection and security division, including NetBackup and Alta, while Veritas’s remaining assets were spun off into a new standalone company, Arctera.• In 2025, Cloud Software Group is expected to acquire Arctera, which includes hybrid backup brands such as Backup Exec, InfoScale, and Insight. Arctera generated over $400 million in annual revenue with an EBITDA margin exceeding 40%.• Commvault has been on an acquisition spree, acquiring Appranix in April 2024 to strengthen its cloud cyber recovery capabilities, followed by Clumio, a cloud-native backup provider, in late 2024. In July 2025, Commvault announced plans to acquire Satori Cyber, with the deal expected to close in August 2025.• In 2024, Salesforce agreed to acquire Own Co. for approximately $1.9 billion, expanding its security and compliance strategy. Salesforce already held a 10% stake in the data-security and backup specialist prior to the deal.• In December 2024, Veeam’s valuation tripled to $15 billion following a $2 billion private share sale backed by investors including TPG, Temasek, and Neuberger Berman, supporting its growth in cloud and AI-enhanced backup solutions.• In early 2025, Microsoft made an undisclosed equity investment in Veeam to strengthen collaboration, with a focus on integrating Microsoft’s AI services into Veeam’s backup and recovery solutions.Market PlayersLeading companies active in the data backup and recovery software market include:• Veeam Software• CommVault Systems• Dell Technologies• IBM Corporation• Veritas Technologies• Acronis International• Barracuda Networks• Cohesity• Druva• CarboniteThese organizations emphasize innovation, scalability, and enterprise-grade security in their offerings.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=data-backup-and-recovery-software-market Market DynamicsDrivers• Surging data volume and complexity necessitate advanced backup and disaster recovery solutions.• Increasing ransomware attacks and cyber threats make data protection a top priority.• Regulatory compliance mandates enforce strict data retention and recovery standards.• Growth in cloud adoption expands demand for cloud-integrated backup solutions.Restraints• High implementation and ongoing operational costs for sophisticated backup architectures.• Complex integration challenges with heterogeneous IT environments.• Concerns around latency and bandwidth usage in cloud backup scenarios.Opportunities• AI-driven automation to reduce manual backup management and enhance recovery accuracy.• Expansion of backup-as-a-service (BaaS) offerings aimed at SMBs and remote workforces.• Increasing adoption of immutable backups and blockchain-enabled data integrity verification.• Growing importance of endpoint and SaaS backup services in distributed work environments.Challenges• Balancing data security with ease of access during recovery.• Ensuring cross-platform and multi-cloud compatibility.• Managing backup storage costs in light of rapidly increasing data volumes.Market Segments: Largest and Fastest GrowingThe market segments typically cover:• By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud, and Hybrid.• By Type: Backup Software and Recovery Software.• By Application: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others.Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing segment, driven by scalability, cost efficiency, and heightened remote work needs. BFSI and IT & Telecom sectors lead in adoption due to data sensitivity and regulatory requirements.Regional AnalysisNorth America holds the largest market share owing to mature IT infrastructure, extensive cloud adoption, and stringent regulations like HIPAA and GDPR influencing data protection practices.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by digitalization, growing cloud market, and increasing cyber threats across emerging economies such as India and China.Unmet Needs and ConclusionKey unmet needs include simplified backup management for multi-cloud and hybrid environments, enhanced automation to reduce downtime, and improved ransomware detection and response capabilities. Providers focusing on integrated solutions combining backup, recovery, and cybersecurity are best positioned for future growth.In conclusion, the data backup and recovery software market is set for robust expansion fueled by rising data demands, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory pressures. Key unmet needs include simplified backup management for multi-cloud and hybrid environments, enhanced automation to reduce downtime, and improved ransomware detection and response capabilities. Providers focusing on integrated solutions combining backup, recovery, and cybersecurity are best positioned for future growth.In conclusion, the data backup and recovery software market is set for robust expansion fueled by rising data demands, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory pressures. As organizations increasingly deploy cloud and hybrid solutions, innovations in AI-driven automation, immutable backups, and disaster recovery orchestration will define the next generation of resilient data protection services globally.

