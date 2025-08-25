Pet Probiotics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2031 | Growth Driven by Humanization & Gut Health Awareness

Pet Probiotics Market

Global pet probiotics market set to reach $7.1B by 2031, fueled by pet humanization, gut health awareness & preventive care trends.

Pet probiotics market growth is driven by rising gastrointestinal disorders in pets and increased focus on gut-immune health.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pet probiotics market has emerged as a pivotal segment of the broader pet wellness industry, reflecting a growing interest in gut health, immunity, and natural dietary supplements for companion animals. With more pet owners seeking holistic and preventive healthcare solutions, probiotics tailored specifically for pets most often dogs and cats are seeing skyrocketing demand as functional additives in pet food, standalone supplements, and treats.According to DataM Intelligence, the global pet probiotics market was valued at approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2031, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% during the forecast period 2024–2031.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/pet-probiotics-market This upward trajectory is propelled by key drivers such as rising pet humanization, increasing awareness of gut-brain and gut-immune health connections, and the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders in pets. Within the market, Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growing region, with India and China being the leading contributors due to their expanding middle classes, increased disposable incomes, and heightened focus on companion animal welfare. By form, the dry (powder) probiotic segment dominates, thanks to its ease of production, transportation, and storage.Key Highlights from the Report➤ Global market valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2031 (CAGR: 6.16%)➤ Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization and rising awareness of pet wellness➤ Dry (powder) probiotics dominate due to cost-effectiveness and ease of use➤ Pet humanization and preventive healthcare trends significantly boost demand➤ Companies are investing in R&D, with life-stage specific probiotics for puppies, adults, and seniors➤ Price sensitivity and questions around product efficacy are major restraints for the marketMarket SegmentationBy TypeThe pet probiotics market is segmented into food supplements, nutritional supplements, and specialty products. Food supplements dominate the segment, as they are commonly incorporated into pet foods and treats to improve digestive health. Nutritional supplements, often available in powders, capsules, or liquid forms, are increasingly preferred by pet owners seeking targeted health solutions for their pets. Specialty products, such as probiotic-infused grooming and dental care items, are also gaining traction due to rising demand for holistic pet care.By Animal TypeBased on animal type, the market is divided into dogs, cats, and other pets. Dogs represent the largest share of the market due to their higher population and pet ownership rates globally. Cats follow closely, with probiotics being used to manage digestive issues, hairballs, and overall gut health. The "other pets" segment, which includes birds, rabbits, and small mammals, is a niche but steadily growing category as awareness of gut health expands beyond conventional companion animals.By FormThe market is further segmented by form into powders, capsules/tablets, and others such as liquids and chews. Powders dominate because they are easy to mix into pet food and water, offering convenience for pet owners. Capsules and tablets are gaining popularity among owners who prefer precise dosing for pets with specific health conditions. Chews and liquid formulations are emerging as attractive alternatives, particularly for pets resistant to pills.By Distribution ChannelIn terms of distribution channels, the market is segmented into offline and online sales. Offline channels, including veterinary clinics, pet specialty stores, and supermarkets, hold a significant share due to trust and direct product recommendations from veterinarians. However, online channels are growing rapidly, driven by the convenience of home delivery, subscription services, and the wide range of probiotic brands available on e-commerce platforms.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=pet-probiotics-market Regional InsightsAsia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-expanding market, with growing disposable incomes, urban lifestyles, and heightened awareness about preventive pet healthcare. India and China are at the forefront, supported by expanding middle classes and a surge in urban pet ownership.North AmericaNorth America remains a mature market with sophisticated distribution networks and a strong culture of pet healthcare. It held around 22% of the global market share in 2020, reflecting widespread adoption of probiotics in both supplements and functional pet foods.EuropeEurope’s growth is driven by regulatory support for natural health products and the trend toward antibiotic-free pet nutrition. Consumers in this region are increasingly opting for natural and scientifically backed probiotic solutions for their pets.Latin America, Middle East & AfricaThese regions present long-term growth opportunities as pet ownership rates rise and consumer awareness spreads. However, adoption is currently limited compared to developed regions.Market DynamicsMarket DriversRising pet humanization is one of the strongest drivers of the market. Pet owners increasingly view pets as family members, leading to higher spending on specialized nutrition and preventive health products. Scientific evidence linking gut health to immunity and mental well-being has further fueled interest. In addition, the phasing out of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed has shifted attention to probiotics as a natural and safe alternative.Market RestraintsPrice sensitivity is a significant barrier, particularly in developing economies where pet owners may be hesitant to invest in premium supplements. Additionally, inconsistent scientific evidence and varying product quality have created skepticism among consumers. Regulatory hurdles around labeling and efficacy claims also limit faster market expansion.Market OpportunitiesThe future holds strong opportunities in synbiotics (a combination of probiotics and prebiotics), personalized pet nutrition, and subscription-based supply models. Advances in probiotic stability, such as encapsulation technologies, are expected to boost adoption. Veterinary endorsements and educational marketing campaigns are also expected to drive trust and wider usage among pet owners.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/pet-probiotics-market Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Comprehensive quantitative outlook, including market forecasts through 2031✔ Regional insights highlighting high-growth geographies✔ Detailed segmentation analysis by form, pet type, and region✔ Insights into market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities✔ Coverage of the competitive landscape with key company profiles and strategiesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the global pet probiotics market in 2023?◆ What is the projected growth rate of the pet probiotics market through 2031?◆ Which region leads growth in the pet probiotics market?◆ What form-dry or liquid-dominates the pet probiotics supplements space?◆ Who are the key players in the global pet probiotics market?Company InsightsKey players operating in the market include:• Chr. Hansen• DSM N.V.• DowDuPont (ADM)• Evonik Industries• Land O’Lakes• Lallemand• Bluestar Adisseo• Lesaffre• Alltech• Novozymes• Nestlé Purina PetCare• Mars Petcare• Zesty Paws LLC• NOW Health Group, Inc.• INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd.• Fera Pets• CYMBIOTIKA, LLC• Companions Choice• PetLab Co. Inc.• Open Farm Inc.Recent developments:In October 2024, Clasado Biosciences introduced Bimuno Pet, a prebiotic solution aimed at improving digestive health in pets.In 2023, ADM opened a new production facility in Valencia, Spain, to scale manufacturing of probiotics, while Bark & Spark launched probiotic chews designed for canine digestive and immune support.ConclusionThe pet probiotics market is rapidly expanding, driven by rising pet humanization, scientific validation of probiotic benefits, and growing emphasis on preventive pet healthcare. With the global market expected to climb from USD 4.4 billion in 2023 to USD 7.1 billion by 2031, the sector offers significant opportunities for innovation and expansion. Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region, while dry-form products continue to dominate the market.Although challenges such as price sensitivity, regulatory hurdles, and skepticism persist, opportunities in synbiotics, personalized nutrition, and premium formulations point toward a robust future. As major players invest in research, education, and advanced manufacturing, pet probiotics are set to become an integral part of the pet health and wellness landscape worldwide.Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.