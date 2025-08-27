Maritime Information Solution Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Maritime Information Solution Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Maritime Information Solution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Maritime Information Solution Market Be By 2025?

The size of the maritime information solution market has seen robust growth in the past few years. There is an anticipated expansion from $2.98 billion in 2024 to $3.27 billion in 2025, which signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth witnessed in the historical period could be traced back to the increasing emphasis on maritime domain awareness in national security, escalation in maritime trade and global shipping activities, the rising need for predictive upkeep and operational improvement, the expanded use of IoT-based sensors for vessel efficiency tracking, and the heightened significance of cybersecurity in maritime digital platforms.

The market size of maritime information solutions is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a sizable $4.70 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as increased demand for real-time vessel tracking and monitoring systems, escalating need for improved maritime security and safety, rise in investments for modernizing maritime infrastructure, broadening utilization of satellite-backed communication and navigation systems, and burgeoning demand for proficient port management systems. Significant trends to look out for in the forecast period include progress in satellite communication technologies, advancement in marine radar and sonar systems, cloud computing integration, strides in data analytics and artificial intelligence for maritime traffic prediction, and the emergence of digital twin technology for virtual vessels.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Maritime Information Solution Market Landscape?

The maritime information solution market is expected to experience growth, propelled by an increased focus on maritime safety and security. This encompasses the utilization of certain measures and technologies designed to protect maritime personnel, assets, and infrastructure from accidents, threats, and unlawful activities at sea. Growing geopolitical tensions serve to heighten the importance of maritime safety and security, due to the increased possibility of conflicts and the resultant need for heightened protection of vital sea routes and maritime infrastructure. Maritime information solutions enhance maritime safety and security by providing real-time data, vessel tracking, threat detection and decision-support capabilities, allowing for efficient management of maritime operations and quick response to potential threats. As an example, in January 2025, the ICC International Maritime Bureau, a UK-based non-profit organization, reported a total of 116 incidents against ships in 2024, an increase from 115 in 2022. From these incidents, 94 vessels were boarded, 13 experienced attempted attacks, six were hijacked, and three were fired upon. The number of crew members taken hostage or kidnapped also saw an increase, with 126 taken hostage in 2024 compared to 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022. Consequently, the increased focus on maritime safety and security is fuelling the growth of the maritime information solution market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Maritime Information Solution Market?

Major players in the Maritime Information Solution Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corp

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Garmin Ltd.

• Saab AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Maritime Information Solution Industry?

Key players in the maritime information solution market are focusing their efforts on the creation and implementation of technology-centric solutions such as space-powered weather insights solutions. These innovations are designed to improve operational efficiency, navigation safety, and decision-making processes during maritime journeys. Satellite technology and information derived from space are utilized to offer accurate and current weather information for maritime operations. An example of this technology was introduced in May 2023, when US-based firm Spire Global Inc. revealed the Deep Navigation Analytics (DNA) Platform. The platform is a space-powered weather insights solution designed specifically for the maritime industry, using data drawn from satellite constellations and unique weather models to provide 15-day global forecasts and immediate risk analyses. This platform provides essential weather data, actionable intelligence and tools for decision making to maritime stakeholders through APIs and visualization dashboards. This allows for route optimization, increased safety, and reduction in fuel use and emissions. Spire’s DNA Platform synergizes weather forecasts with vessel and port data, enabling users to evaluate risks on shipping routes and make decisions based on data. By doing this, the platform could save the industry a significant amount in fuel costs and notably cut carbon emissions.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Maritime Information Solution Market

The maritime information solution market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution Type: Data Analytics Solutions, Navigation And Fleet Management Solutions, Port Management Solutions, Weather Forecasting Solutions, Compliance And Regulatory Solutions

2) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

4) By Application: Vessel Tracking, Maritime Security, Fleet Management, Navigation And Routing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Shipping Companies, Ports And Terminal Operators, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Marine Research Institutions, Transport And Logistics Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Data Analytics Solutions: Vessel Performance Analytics, Predictive Maintenance Analytics, Fuel Consumption Monitoring

2) By Navigation And Fleet Management Solutions: Electronic Chart Display And Information Systems (Ecdis), Voyage Planning Systems, Automatic Identification Systems (AIS)

3) By Port Management Solutions: Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), Cargo Handling Systems, Berth Scheduling Systems

4) By Weather Forecasting Solutions: Ocean And Sea Condition Monitoring, Satellite-Based Weather Data, Real-Time Weather Alerts

5) By Compliance And Regulatory Solutions: Emission Monitoring And Reporting Systems (Mrv), Ballast Water Management Tracking, International Maritime Organization (Imo) Compliance Tools

View the full maritime information solution market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-information-solution-global-market-report

Maritime Information Solution Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Maritime Information Solution Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region from the previous year. Further, the report's regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, predicting growth trends across these regions.

