Artificial Neural Network Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 19.9%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Artificial Neural Network Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the artificial neural network industry generated $227.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $1.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2032.Driving Factors Artificial Neural Network MarketThe notable factors positively affecting the artificial neural network market include the growing demand for AI-based solutions and the rising need for intelligent business processes. However, a lack of computational resources and a skilled workforce with expertise in artificial neural network (ANN) can hinder market growth. Furthermore, advancements in big data analytics and the availability of high-performance computing systems offer lucrative market opportunities for the market players.Get Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 450 Pages) at:Market Segmentation Artificial Neural Network MarketThe global artificial neural network market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry, and region. By component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Depending on industry, it is categorized into healthcare, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Artificial Neural Network MarketCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players, such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Salesforce Inc., are mentioned in the report. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the storage area network industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the artificial neural network market revenue. The increase in the usage of artificial neural network solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the artificial neural network market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization which is one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the artificial neural network market. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2032. The services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, as these services help to reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than one-fourth of the artificial neural network market revenue. An increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth for on-premises-based artificial neural network solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than one-fourth of the artificial neural network market revenue, owing to the growing demand for artificial neural network solutions in large enterprises which is fueling the market growth in these enterprises. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to the small and medium-sized enterprises organization.Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for less than two-fifths of the artificial neural network market revenue, owing to the development of digital technologies in IT sector. However, the manufacturing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.3% from 2023 to 2032. The surge in implementation of automation trends and the increase in utilization of digital technology in this sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (450 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-neural-network-market/purchase-options Recent Product launches in the Artificial Neural Network MarketIn April 2023, Google LLC launched a cloud-based automation toolkit for healthcare organizations and previewed Med-PaLM 2, a neural network capable of answering medical exam questions.In August 2021, IBM Corporation unveiled details of the upcoming new IBM Telum Processor designed to bring deep learning inference to enterprise workloads to help address fraud in real-time..Recent Partnerships in the Artificial Neural Network MarketIn June 2023, Snowflake partnered with Microsoft to simplify joint customers’ artificial intelligence projects. In June 2023, Snowflake partnered with Microsoft to simplify joint customers' artificial intelligence projects. A core focus of the collaboration is Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. It provides cloud-based versions of OpenAI LP's machine learning models, including GPT-4.In November 2021, Qualcomm Technologies partnered with Google Cloud, on Neural Architecture Search (NAS), enabling the companies to create and optimize AI models automatically rather than manually. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware.

