Maritime Cybersecurity Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Maritime Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Maritime Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Maritime Cybersecurity Market Through 2025?

The size of the maritime cybersecurity market has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to surge from $3.68 billion in 2024 to $4.14 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The notable escalation in the previous period can be traced back to an increase in maritime cyberattacks on navigation and communication systems, a heightened level of digitalisation in ship operations and fleet management, a growing uptake of satellite-based communications in vessels, intensifying enforcement of international maritime organization cybersecurity regulations, and the increasingly common use of internet-linked gadgets in maritime resources.

The size of the maritime cybersecurity market is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $6.55 billion by 2029, with a year-on-year growth rate of 12.2%. The growth anticipated in this forecast period can be related to the expansion of autonomous and remotely piloted maritime vehicles, the increase in cyber threats in onboard operational technology systems, rising utilization of cloud-based maritime administration platforms, increased demand for instantaneous data sharing in maritime networks, and a growing requirement for cybersecurity insurance in maritime operations. Main tendencies over this forecast period encompass advancements in edge computing for onboard cyber threat identification, revolutions in AI-based cybersecurity solutions, the formulation of maritime-specific security measures and regulations, amplified investments in cybersecurity studies and innovations, and the innovation of secure communication technologies between ship and shore.

Download a free sample of the maritime cybersecurity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25397&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Maritime Cybersecurity Market?

The surge in 5G and internet of things (IoT) security is forecasted to stimulate the maritime cybersecurity market's growth. 5G and IoT security is pertained to the all-inclusive safeguarding of swift, low-latency 5G systems and the massive network of IoT devices from cyber dangers, facilitating secure data transfers and device confirmation. The rapid enlargement of interconnected device networks and rising cyberattacks on vital infrastructure are driving the growth of 5G and IoT security, leading industries and governments to pour resources into progressive security systems to protect confidential data. Maritime cybersecurity promotes the usage of 5G and IoT by securing seaborne and offshore networks that rely on 5G connectivity linked via satellite for immediate data exchanges, and by safeguarding automated IoT systems used in navigation and cargo monitoring. For example, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), a not-for-profit industry entity based in the UK, reported in March 2023 that in 2022, the number of 5G subscribers had risen to 1.15 billion, a nearly 90% increase from the 619 million in 2021. Hence, the proliferation of 5G and IoT security is fueling the growth of the maritime cybersecurity market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Maritime Cybersecurity Market?

Major players in the Maritime Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• SAAB AB

• Smiths Group plc

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Maritime Cybersecurity Market In The Future?

Major players in the maritime cybersecurity industry are turning their attention towards innovative solutions like zero-trust-based cybersecurity technologies, catered to aid digital transition within the maritime industry. These technologies adhere to a meticulous 'never trust, always verify' concept, necessitating stringent identification checks for each user and device accessing a network. For example, Rakuten Symphony - a lifecycle-based cybersecurity solutions supplying company based in Japan, introduced Rakuten Maritime in December 2024. This all-inclusive enterprise service meets the swelling demand for cybersecurity and digital transformation in the global sector. It offers top-notch technologies to protect autonomous boats and smart ships. With worldwide shipping firms and shipowners hastening the endorsement of autonomous tech and creating smart ships, the rise in cyberattacks targeting these vessels has been noticeable.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Maritime Cybersecurity Market

The maritime cybersecurity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Other Types

2) By Threats: System Disruption Threat, Data Breaches And Information Threat, Ransomware Attacks, Network Segmentation Threat, Other Threat Types

3) By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud Based

4) By Application: Threat Detection And Prevention, Cyber Incident Response, Cybersecurity Compliance

5) By End User: Port Authorities, Shipping Companies And Transportation, Maritime Insurers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Endpoint Security: Antivirus And Anti-Malware, Endpoint Detection And Response, Mobile Device Security, Universal Serial Bus (USB) And Peripheral Control, Host Intrusion Prevention Systems

2) By Application Security: Web Application Firewalls, Secure Code Development, Runtime Application Self-Protection, Application Programming Interface Security, Application Vulnerability Scanning

3) By Cloud Security: Cloud Access Security Brokers, Cloud Encryption, Cloud Security Posture Management, Identity And Access Management, Virtual Firewalls For Cloud Environments

4) By Other Types: Network Security, Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems, Security Information And Event Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Data Loss Prevention

View the full maritime cybersecurity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-cybersecurity-global-market-report

Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the maritime cybersecurity global market. The 2025 report predicts its growth trajectory. The geographical areas included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Maritime Cybersecurity Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Maritime Surveillance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-surveillance-global-market-report

Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-surveillance-and-intervention-global-market-report

Maritime Safety System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-safety-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.