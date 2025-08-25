WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Reach USD 12.92 Billion by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The automated storage and retrieval system market size was valued at USD 7,351 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 12,928 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 299 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06282 Driving FactorsSurge in demand for ASRS in Aviation industry, rise in need to reduce costs and achieve optimum utilization of space, and increase in implementation of ASRS in distribution supply chain & inventory management fuel the growth of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market. On the other hand, huge initial investment and dearth off skilled labor & technical expertise impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in automation in e-commerce across the globe and growth of the aviation industry in Asia-pacific region are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into type, function, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into autostore, carousel, mid load, mini load, unit load, and vertical lift module. On the basis of function, it is divided into on- assembly, distribution, kitting, order picking, storage, and others. By industry vertical, it is segregated into aviation, automotive, chemicals, retail & e-commerce, food & beverages, healthcare, metals & heavy machinery, semiconductors & electronics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe market players operating in the automated storage and retrieval system market analysis include Bastian Solutions, Inc., Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Kardex Group, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., SSI Schaefer Group, and TGW Logistics Group.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06282 Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, held the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market. This is due to growth in the e-commerce industry and modernization of infrastructure & manufacturing facilities in this province. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period. Increase in adoption of automated systems in the industrial sectors and improved & safe working conditions in the areas of robotic systems, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles foster the demand for ASRS in the region.Based on function, the storage segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The fact that automated storage systems provides solid inventory storage to maximize the floor space fuels the growth of the segment. The knitting segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the study period. Rise in competition between the manufacturers and marketers have propelled the adoption of industrial transformation in the knitting industry.Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The automotive sector has become extremely competitive and the players are making efforts to cut down unnecessary costs. This factor propels the growth of the segment. At the same time, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.7% till 2027. Healthcare industry is leveraging ASRS technologies to help their inventory be more efficient and reduce labor errors which, in turn, drives the segment growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (299 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● With the outbreak of COVID-19, a lot of precautionary measures have been taken by the government bodies to prevent further spread of the virus. And, with lockdown coming into the scenario, there have been huge disruptions in the automated storage and retrieval systems.● In a nutshell, the overall inventory management system in industries like automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, e-commerce, semiconductors & electronics, and healthcare has been affected with huge economic implications to linger for months to come.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 