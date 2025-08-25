Inertial Navigation Systems Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertial Navigation Systems Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of inertial navigation systems has experienced significant growth over the past few years. It is expected to expand from $12.01 billion in 2024 to $12.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historic growth is due to the increasing need for precise navigation in defense applications, its widespread use in aerospace and aviation industries, the surge in unmanned vehicle utilisation, a growing requirement for accurate underwater navigation, and its escalating integration in commercial aviation systems.

Predictions suggest there will be significant growth in the market size of inertial navigation systems market in the coming years. This market is projected to reach $16.83 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an uptick in demand for driverless vehicles, increased space exploration investments, expanding usage of commercial drones, rising adoption within industrial robotics, and a growing need for navigation systems that are independent of GPS. Trending advancements that are expected to influence this market during the forecast period include the innovative downsizing of inertial sensors, progress in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based navigation systems, forward-facing integration with AI and machine learning, improvements in sensor fusion technologies, and the advanced development of compact, lightweight systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

The augmented demand for self-driving vehicles is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the inertial navigation systems market size in the future. These autonomous vehicles, which operate without human interaction by utilizing sensors, software, and AI, have seen a surge in demand due to improvements in AI and sensor technology. These technologies amplify safety, effectiveness, and ease of transportation. Inertial navigation systems (INS) aid autonomous vehicles by offering precise real-time positioning and movement tracking, even in situations where GPS is unavailable, thus ensuring exact navigation and stability during operation. For example, a report from the National Transport Commission, an Australian statutory body, indicated in April 2024 that vehicles with Level 4 automation are predicted to be introduced between 2026 and 2031, with 2.6% of new cars expected to be highly or completely automated by 2030. This percentage forecasted to escalate to approximately 50% of all new vehicles by 2046. Consequently, the increased demand for autonomous vehicles is fueling the expansion of the inertial navigation systems market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

Major players in the Inertial Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• RTX Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Safran SA

• Thales Group

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• TDK Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

Top-tier businesses in the inertial navigation systems market are aiming to innovate advanced solutions like maritime inertial navigation systems. These are primarily intended for improving precision and dependability in environments where GPS is inaccessible or unreliable, notably in naval vehicles and underwater crafts. A maritime inertial navigation system is a standalone navigation device used aboard ships and submarines that calculates their position, direction, and speed, independent of external indicators like GPS. For example, in January 2025, ANELLO Photonics—an American firm adept in silicon photonics optical gyroscopes—unveiled the ANELLO Maritime INS, a sophisticated inertial navigation system (INS) built specifically for maritime applications. This ground-breaking technology boosts navigation potential for marine operations in settings where GPS signals cannot be received or are susceptible to deception. The ANELLO Maritime INS synergizes advanced SiPhOG technology to deliver accurate and resilient performance. This item constitutes a significant advancement in marine navigation systems, particularly in GPS-denied situations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Inertial Navigation Systems Market Growth

The inertial navigation systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Other Components

2) By Grade: Aircraft Grade, Marine Grade, Space Grade, Tactical Grade, Other Grades

3) By Technology: Mechanical Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, Fiber Optics Gyro, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Space Launch Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Missiles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Aircraft, Military Armored Vehicles, Marine, Unmanned Marine Vehicles

5) By End User Industry: Automotive, Commercial Aviation, Marine, Military and Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Accelerometers: Mechanical Accelerometers, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Accelerometers, Fiber Optic Accelerometers, Ring Laser Accelerometers, Quartz Accelerometers

2) By Gyroscopes: Mechanical Gyroscopes, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Gyroscopes, Ring Laser Gyroscopes (RLG), Fiber Optic Gyroscopes (FOG), Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscopes (HRG), Dynamically Tuned Gyroscopes (DTG)

3) By Other Components: Magnetometers, Navigation Processors, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), GPS Receivers, Control Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Inertial Navigation Systems Market By 2025?

In the Inertial Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The report provides details on multiple regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

