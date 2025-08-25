Feta Cheese Market Analysis by 2028 : Key Players and Trends Driving Industry Expansion

Feta Cheese Market

Expansion of quick-service restaurant, increase in popularity, growth in demand for proteinrich food, rising trend for international cuisine have boosted growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feta cheese market size was pegged at $10.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $15.6 billion during 2028, growing with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.Expansion of quick-service restaurant, increase in popularity, growth in demand for protein-rich food, and rising trend for international cuisine have boosted the growth of the global feta cheese market. However, lack of storage and transport facility hinder the market growth. On the contrary, availability of various options in cheese such as flavor, color, and texture is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08419 The German and French feta cheese segments are the highest growing type in the global market, owing to preference of consumers to natural food products. In addition, the European feta cheese market is quite mature and have the lowest CAGR among other regions, thus, feta cheese suppliers over there should remake their business models and find new opportunities for the growth of the market.Feta cheese is obtained from sheep and goat milk. It is very nutritious and tasty. It is a useful ingredient served in a variety of dishes, toppings of sandwiches, salads & snacks, and others. The fat content present in feta cheese is low as compared to other cheese. It is manufactured in Germany and then exported to other countries. It is always included in the German diet.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/feta-cheese-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of source, type, distribution channel, and region. Based on source, the feta cheese market is categorized into cow milk, sheep milk, and goat milk.By region, the global feta cheese market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. Increase in demand from millennial, surge in awareness regarding the benefits of chees, and rise in demand for fresh and ready to eat food with changes in lifestyle drive the growth of the market in this province. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for cheese products such as feta cheese and cheddar cheese in the developing countries.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08419 Increase in fast food consumption and rise in awareness among people about the health benefits of feta cheese drive the demand for cheese products. Moreover, surge in popularity of European food culture is the major factor that drives the growth of the feta cheese industry . Furthermore, immigrants have the habit of carrying their culture wherever they migrate, which has a significant impact on the modern food culture.Major market playersArla Foods ambaLactalis American Group, Inc.Fonterra Co-operative GroupSaputo IncThe Kraft Heinz CompanyDodoni S.A.Kolios S.A. MevgalSADAFCOClover Leaf Cheese Ltd.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dairy-food-and-drinks-market Cheese Crumbles Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cheese-crumbles-market-A323765 Pdo Feta Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pdo-feta-cheese-market-A323675

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.