Eventista Wins Gold Stevie® Award at the 2025 International Business Awards

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventista , a technology company delivering a complete ecosystem to maximize revenue for entertainment events and artists, has won the Gold StevieAward at the International Business Awards(IBA) 2025. Trusted by prestigious global pageants such as Miss Earth, Miss Cosmo, Miss Global, Mr. World and various national editions of Miss Universe, Eventista continues to set new standards for how technology can fuel financial growth and unlock deeper fan engagement.FROM VISION TO PIONEER IN EVENT TECHNOLOGY - EVENTISTA BECOMES A GOLD STEVIEWINNER AT THE 22ND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDSThe International Business Awards(IBA), part of the StevieAwards programs, is one of the world’s most prestigious honors, recognizing outstanding achievements across business, technology, services,... with over 12,000 nominations each year. Eventista’s recognition as a Gold StevieWinner in the New Product & Product Management Categories marks a landmark achievement, highlighting its impressive success in optimizing revenue and fan engagement for over 600 entertainment events across 30 countries within just one year.The judging process involved over 200 global business leaders, who highly praised Eventista for its bold vision: Empowering event organizers to transform fan engagement into a sustainable revenue stream. The company also impressed the judges with its two flagship platforms: 1Vote and 1Zone. 1Vote has become the leading voting platform for beauty pageants and entertainment events, offering both free and paid voting. Meanwhile, 1Zone serves as a digital hub for e-ticketing and merchandise, creating an interactive space that connects artists and fans. Beyond delivering technology, Eventista also acts as a strategic media consulting partner, working closely with organizers to launch promotional campaigns that maximize the conversion of engagement into tangible revenue. From a business perspective, revenue generated through fan communities often helps organizers cover 30–50% of event expenses.Besides, these engagement activities can boost revenue growth by an average of 100 - 145% and increase event traffic by up to 500% compared to traditional methods.“We are truly impressed by your organization’s innovative approach in redefining how entertainment businesses connect with and monetize their fan communities. Eventista’s vision stands out for its clarity and impact, further validated by the remarkable growth potential of the global online voting and fan engagement market", shared the IBA judges.TRUSTED BY GLOBAL ICONIC BEAUTY PAGEANTS: EVENTISTA’S IMPACT ACROSS BORDERSReflecting on the relentless journey to achieve this milestone beyond expectations, Mr. Tony Nguyen, CEO & Co-Founder of Eventista, shared: “Becoming a Gold StevieWinner at the International Business Awards2025 is both a great honor and powerful motivation for our journey ahead. More importantly, it reinforces our mission: To empower event organizers with a technology ecosystem that transforms audience connections into sustainable revenue. With our technological expertise and premium services, we are confident that Eventista will forge new strategic partnerships and continue to shape the future of entertainment events worldwide.”Eventista’s global footprint spans more than 30 countries, with its platforms being utilized by organizations in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and beyond. Leading global icons such as Miss Earth, Miss Cosmo, Miss Global, Mr. World, Mister International, Teen Universe, Miss Thailand and various national editions of Miss Universe… are among the many organizations that have placed their trust in Eventista’s technology.Beyond expectations, Eventista also stands out as a premium service provider. The team works closely with organizers from the very beginning, ensuring website deployment within just 24 hours and offering media strategy consulting to help clients amplify their campaigns and events. With the capability to integrate over 200 payment methods locally and globally across 145 countries, Eventista enables entertainment events to reach passionate local fan communities, empowering organizers to unlock remarkable revenue potential.Eventista - Leading Worldwide Platform Optimizing Revenue for Entertainment Events and ArtistsExplore more about Eventista: eventistax.com

