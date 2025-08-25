Creative Bioarray Launches High-throughput ADME Screening Service to Accelerate Drug Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray, one of the world’s leading biotechnology products and services providers, striving to exceed the expectations by consistently delivering results with exceptional quality. Creative Bioarray is dedicated to accelerating the research in clinical trials, biomarker development and testing, or drug discovery support. Recently, Creative Bioarray announced the release of its high-throughput ADME screening services, helping clients can quickly identify lead candidates with favorable ADME profiles, leading to faster advancements in biologics-based therapies.

Creative Bioarray's high-throughput ADME screening service combines an automated, intelligent experimental platform with advanced bioinformatics analysis tools to provide clients with efficient solutions. This integration generates reliable datasets to support scientific decision-making in drug development. Key features of Creative Bioarray's high-throughput ADME screening service include:

Automated screening: Ensures high accuracy and reproducibility across large sample sizes, significantly reducing data acquisition time.

Comprehensive data analysis: Leveraging advanced bioinformatics tools, providing in-depth analysis, and helping researchers understand the behavior of their compounds in biological systems.

Customer-centric approach: Creative Bioarray works closely with clients to customize screening processes based on their specific needs, ensuring data directly applicable to their drug development goals.

"We provide reliable and cost-effective HT-ADME assays, ensuring superior quality and consistent results," said Hannah Cole, Marketing Director at Creative Bioarray. "Our high-throughput ADME screening services not only improve the efficiency of the drug development process but also provide clients with precise and actionable insights into compound pharmacokinetic properties. Furthermore, we offer customized testing solutions to meet our clients' specific target needs."

Furthermore, Creative Bioarray is committed to providing a seamless and supportive experience throughout the screening process. We are committed to being a catalyst for innovation in drug development by enabling our customers to make informed decisions based on high-quality data.

About Creative Bioarray

Creative Bioarray is a leading provider of high-quality, custom solutions for bioanalysis and drug discovery. With specialized expertise and innovative platforms, we enable researchers and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate product development and enhance their understanding of complex biological systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.