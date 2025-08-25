Minister Buti Manamela clarifies process of appointing administrators to Services SETA, CETA and LGSETA

On 19 August 2025, the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, announced the appointment of administrators to the Services SETA, the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA), and the Local Government SETA (LGSETA), in terms of Section 15(1) of the Skills Development Act.

Since this announcement, the Ministry has received correspondence from Members of Parliament and stakeholders raising questions about the process followed and the suitability of the appointed administrators.

The Minister emphasises that due process was followed. This included:

The identification of suitably qualified and experienced candidates.

A due diligence process in which publicly raised allegations and past controversies were carefully considered.

Affording each candidate the opportunity to respond directly to these matters before any appointment was finalised.

Only after the Department was satisfied that the appointees could carry out the mandate of stabilising the SETAs, were the appointments confirmed.

However, recognising the importance of transparency, accountability, and public confidence, the Minister has gone further. He has formally requested the Public Service Commission (PSC) — an independent constitutional body — to conduct fit-and-proper assessments and conflict-of-interest vetting of all three administrators. The administrators have agreed to subject themselves to this process and to accept its outcomes.

The PSC will provide its report and recommendations to the Minister, who will act on them without fear or favour.

In addition, each of the three SETAs under administration has been directed to publish a 90-day stabilisation plan with clear and measurable indicators. These plans will be made available for monitoring by Parliament, stakeholders, and the public, ensuring full transparency on the progress of governance reforms.

“Our priority is to stabilise governance in these SETAs, protect public funds, and strengthen confidence in the skills development system. By involving the Public Service Commission in this process, we are adding an extra layer of integrity to ensure that the focus remains on delivering skills for South Africa’s youth and workers,” said Minister Buti Manamela.

The Minister trusts that these additional steps will address public concerns, reinforce oversight, and ensure that SETAs are able to deliver effectively on their critical mandate.

Enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat - Spokesperson to the Minister of Higher Education and Training

Cell: 083 679 9473

#GovZAupdates