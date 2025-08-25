Freighter Aircraft Market Size Worth $10.77 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Freighter Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Freighter Aircraft Market Worth?

The market size of the freighter aircraft industry has seen robust growth in recent years. A surge from $7.23 billion in 2024 to $7.85 billion in 2025 is expected, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be traced to an uptick in global trade volumes, urgent delivery requirements, augmented conversions of passenger aircraft into cargo carriers, a rise in initiatives to modernize fleets, and heightened demand from express logistics firms.

Expectations are high for considerable expansion in the freighter aircraft market size in the coming years. It's projected to reach a value of $10.77 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors attributing to the growth in the predicted period include a surge in demand for express and same-day delivery, increased investments in cargo infrastructure, wider acceptance of converted freighters, rising request from emerging economies, and a heightened emphasis on supply chain resilience. The forecasted period also shows significant trends such as advancements in lightweight cargo materials, state-of-the-art digital cargo tracking systems, breakthroughs in aircraft conversion technologies, AI integration in cargo management, and progress in fuel-efficient freighter designs.

Download a free sample of the freighter aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25331&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Freighter Aircraft Market?

The rise in need for air cargo services is predicted to drive the expansion of the freighter aircraft market. The term 'air cargo services' implies the swift and effective delivery of goods via aircraft, often utilized for high-value, time-critical, or long-range shipments. The quick expansion of e-commerce, necessitating speedy and dependable transportation to fulfill customer demands for prompt delivery, particularly for time-critical and international shipments, causes this rise in need. Freighter aircraft are indispensable for air cargo services, offering considerable, dedicated space for quick and effective goods transportation, guaranteeing on-time delivery of various cargo types over lengthy distances. For example, in April 2025, data from the International Air Transport Association, a trade association based in Canada, indicated that in March, the total air cargo demand, quantified in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), witnessed a 4.4% increase year-on-year, hitting a record high for the month. Meanwhile, capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), saw a 4.3% rise over March 2024 levels, with international operations noting growths of 5.5% and 6.1%. Hence, the escalating need for air cargo services is propelling the expansion of the freighter aircraft market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Freighter Aircraft Market?

Major players in the Freighter Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Textron Aviation Inc.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Dassault Aviation

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Gulfstream Aerospace

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Freighter Aircraft Sector?

Leading firms in the freighter aircraft market are increasingly prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge solutions like dedicated freighter aircraft to expand cargo capacity, boost fuel efficiency and cater to the rising international need for air freight services. Such aircraft are explicitly designed for cargo transportation, with specialized features including strengthened floors and oversized cargo doors for efficient freight handling. Illustratively, aerospace company Embraer S.A., based in Brazil, introduced the E190F and E195F in March 2022. These dedicated freighters are transformed from pre-owned E190 and E195 passenger jets as part of the company's passenger-to-freighter (P2F) initiative. The redesigned E-Jet freighters are intended to serve the increasing need for air cargo, spurred by e-commerce and the requirement for quick, distributed deliveries. With over 50% additional cargo space than larger turboprops, triple the range, and up to 30% reduced operating expenses compared to narrow-body freighters, these E-Jets effectively address modern logistics needs. The E190F has the capacity to accommodate up to 13,500 kg, while the E195F can manage up to 14,300 kg, offering efficiency and extending the service life of older E-Jet frames.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Freighter Aircraft Market Share?

The freighter aircraft market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dedicated Cargo Aircraft, Derivative Of Non-cargo Aircraft

2) By Propulsion System: Jet, Turbo Prop

3) By Range: Short-Haul, Medium-Haul, Long-Haul

4) By Application: Commercial, Military



Subsegments:

1) By Dedicated Cargo Aircraft: Narrow-Body Freighters, Wide-Body Freighters, Very Large Freighters

2) By Derivative Of Non-Cargo Aircraft: Passenger-To-Freighter (P2F) Conversions, Combi Aircraft (Passenger + Cargo), Quick Change Aircraft

View the full freighter aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freighter-aircraft-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Freighter Aircraft Market?

In 2024, North America led the way as the dominant region in the Freighter Aircraft global market. It's predicted that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the freighter aircraft market compiles data from a range of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Freighter Aircraft Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-galley-carts-global-market-report

Cargo Shipping Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cargo-shipping-global-market-report

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-aircrafts-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.