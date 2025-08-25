Mosquito-Repellent Paints Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2030

Mosquito-Repellent Paints Market Analysis

The global mosquito-repellent paints market is projected to reach $544.7 million by 2030, a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mosquito-repellent paints market generated $283.7 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $544.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download Sample PDF (274 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14101 Increase in awareness regarding diseases spread through mosquitos and surge in global warming and emission of greenhouse gases drive the global mosquito-repellent paints market. However, fatal effects of toxic and chemical substances hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rapid innovations and huge investments of the manufacturers toward development of herbal and plant-based mosquito paints create new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mosquito-repellent paints market based on sales channel, application, end use, and region.Based on sales channel, the third party online channel segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the company owned online channel segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mosquito-repellent-paints-market/purchase-options Based on end use, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share of the global mosquito-repellent paints market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mosquito-repellent-paints-market-A13732 Leading players of the global mosquito-repellent paints market analyzed in the research include Adapta Powder Paints, Basco Paints, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., Crown Paints, Corion Innovative Paints Srl, Kansai Paints, Dulux Paints, Paints and Coatings Manufacturer Nigeria Limited, Nippon Paint, and Pro-Painting.For More Details: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/26/2320339/0/en/Mosquito-Repellent-Paints-Market-Size-to-Reach-544-7-Million-by-2030-CAGR-6-8-AMR.html

