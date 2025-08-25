ASEAN Digital Textile Printing Market to Surge by 2035, Showcasing Innovation at Labelexpo 2025 Barcelona

ASEAN Digital Textile Printing Market

Leading and emerging manufacturers set to unveil cutting-edge digital textile printing solutions amid rising demand for sustainable, customized apparel

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital textile printing industry continues its rapid evolution, ASEAN is emerging as a key growth hub for sustainable and customizable apparel. Market research forecasts the ASEAN digital textile printing market to reach USD 180.8 million in 2025, with expectations to more than double to USD 376.1 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.6% during this period.

The rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly, high-quality, and personalized textiles is fueling this growth. Digital textile printing, with its advantages of lower water usage, minimal wastage, and unmatched design flexibility, is becoming indispensable for manufacturers in the region. The clothing sector currently dominates the market, accounting for over 40% of total revenue.

To celebrate these advancements and showcase new technologies, both established and emerging manufacturers will be presenting their latest innovations at Labelexpo 2025 in Barcelona, providing an exciting glimpse into the future of textile printing.

ASEAN Digital Textile Printing Market Forecast

The ASEAN market is poised for steady growth. In 2024, revenue from digital textile printing stood at USD 169.4 million, expected to rise to USD 180.8 million in 2025. By 2035, the market is projected to reach USD 376.1 million, representing an incremental opportunity of USD 206.7 million.

Among the various printing methods, Direct to Garment (DTG) printing is emerging as the preferred choice, particularly in markets like Japan, where small-batch, high-quality, personalized fashion drives demand. DTG is projected to capture over 38% market share in the coming years, thanks to its versatility and precision.

Key Drivers of Growth

Sustainable and Customizable Apparel Demand

Sustainability is at the heart of ASEAN’s digital textile printing growth. Digital printing reduces water usage by up to 90% and consumes significantly less energy than traditional methods. At the same time, the ability to produce customized designs enables brands to meet rising consumer demand for unique fashion and home textiles.

E-Commerce Expansion

The surge of e-commerce platforms across ASEAN countries, especially in Singapore and Malaysia, is accelerating adoption. Digital printing’s flexibility allows companies to produce small, highly personalized batches quickly, aligning perfectly with the speed and personalization demanded by online retail.

Market Structure and Competitive Landscape

The ASEAN digital textile printing market is highly segmented. Tier 1 companies, such as The Ricoh Company, Ltd, Colorjet, HP Inc., and Atexco, dominate with large-scale production capacities, extensive product portfolios, and global reach. These companies offer high-quality, technologically advanced products, including sustainable printing solutions that comply with international standards.

Tier 2 players, including Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Roland DGA Corporation, and Konica Minolta, maintain strong regional influence and solid technological capabilities, although their global presence is more limited.

Tier 3 companies primarily serve local niche markets, focusing on small-scale operations with limited geographic reach. Despite their smaller scale, these companies are crucial for meeting specific local demands and fostering innovation within niche segments.

Product Preferences and Emerging Trends

Pigment Ink Dominates the Market

By 2035, pigment inks are expected to hold over 43% of the market, due to their environmental benefits and superior durability. Pigment inks settle on the fabric surface, offering better fade resistance in ASEAN’s warm and humid climate. They are compatible with various fabrics, including cotton and polyester blends, making them ideal for customized apparel and limited-edition clothing lines.

Digital Cotton Printing Gains Momentum

Cotton remains the substrate of choice, capturing 32.8% market share by 2035. Its breathability, comfort, and suitability for hot and humid climates make it highly appealing. Digital printing on cotton reduces water and energy consumption while allowing intricate designs in small production runs. This combination supports the growing trend of fast fashion and sustainable custom apparel. Local green fashion brands are increasingly leveraging digital cotton printing to create limited-edition collections that reflect local culture and art while minimizing environmental impact.

ASEAN Digital Textile Printing Market Outlook

The market is expected to maintain robust growth driven by sustainability, customization, and e-commerce expansion. Vietnam is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.7%, reflecting the country’s increasing focus on modern textile production and digital printing adoption.

Leading players will continue innovating, integrating technology into production, and partnering with local designers to develop bespoke and eco-friendly products. This synergy between international expertise and local creativity positions ASEAN as a strategic hub for digital textile printing in the coming decade.

Key Players

Prominent companies shaping the ASEAN digital textile printing market include:

• The Ricoh Company, Ltd

• Colorjet

• HP Inc.

• Atexco

• Seiko Epson

• Mimaki Engineering

• Roland DGA Corporation

• Konica Minolta Business Solutions

ASEAN is not only shaping the future of digital textile printing but also redefining how textiles are designed, produced, and consumed. Labelexpo 2025 in Barcelona will bring together both industry pioneers and innovative newcomers, showcasing the next generation of sustainable and customized textile solutions.

