Steam Turbine Market Growth Boosted by Energy Demand, Industrial Expansion & Technology

Steam Turbine Market to reach $22.4B by 2032 at 2.6% CAGR, fueled by rising power demand, industrial expansion & energy-efficient technology.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the Steam Turbine Market was valued at $17.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $22.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2032. This steady growth is driven by increasing energy demand, rising power generation capacity, and advancements in turbine technologies.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6028 What is a Steam Turbine?A steam turbine is a vital mechanical device that converts heat energy from steam into mechanical energy, which is then used to generate electricity. Heat sources such as coal, natural gas, nuclear power, or solar energy heat water until it turns into high-pressure steam. This steam expands across turbine blades, producing rotational force that drives an electrical generator.Steam turbines remain a cornerstone of thermal power generation, making them indispensable in industries where reliable electricity is critical.Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific dominated the steam turbine market share in 2022 and is projected to continue leading, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. The region’s growth is fueled by:Expanding coal, gas, and nuclear-based power plants.Large reserves of coal and natural gas.Increasing industrial electricity demand, especially in India and China.North America and Europe are witnessing slower growth due to renewable energy adoption, while developing countries remain key to market expansion.Key Growth Drivers of the Steam Turbine MarketThe expansion of the steam turbine industry is primarily driven by:Rising Demand for Thermal Power: Growing electricity needs in developing countries are increasing reliance on coal, gas, and nuclear-based power plants.Industrial Growth: Oil & gas, petrochemical, and heavy manufacturing sectors depend heavily on steam turbines for continuous power generation.Regulatory Push for Cleaner Energy: Governments are promoting low-emission fuels such as natural gas and biomass, creating opportunities for modern steam turbines.Technological Advancements: Innovations in turbine design and manufacturing improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.Cogeneration in Industries: Sectors like sugar and steel are increasingly adopting cogeneration power plants, where steam turbines simultaneously generate power and process heat.Market ChallengesDespite growth potential, the steam turbine market faces hurdles such as:Shift Toward Renewables: Global initiatives to reduce coal dependency and expand solar and wind energy limit steam turbine adoption.Competitive Costs of Renewables: The declining cost of solar and wind projects challenges investments in traditional power plants.Strict Government Regulations: Policies encouraging decarbonization restrict expansion of coal-based steam power projects.Buy This Report (428 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7bbb35892783201f52f796ec2e643ea5 Segmentation InsightsThe steam turbine market analysis highlights several key segments:🔹 By DesignImpulse Turbines: Dominated the market in 2022 and expected to grow faster during the forecast period.Reaction Turbines: Widely used in power generation due to their high efficiency and low noise levels.🔹 By End-use IndustryPower Generation: Largest segment, projected to maintain dominance, supported by rising electricity demand across Asia-Pacific.Petrochemical & Oil & Gas: Increasing adoption of steam turbines for industrial-scale energy efficiency.Others: Includes chemical and process industries with growing energy optimization needs.🔹 By Forging CapacityLarge Forging: Leading category in 2022, used in manufacturing rotor shafts, casings, blades, and diaphragms. These components are critical for turbine durability and performance.Ultra-Large Forging: Expected to grow as power plants scale up capacities.Key Players in the Steam Turbine MarketThe global steam turbine market is competitive, with leading companies focusing on partnerships, mergers, expansions, and technological innovations. Major players include:General Electric (GE) Co.Siemens AGToshiba CorporationMitsubishi PowerElliott GroupDoosan Škoda PowerArani Power SystemsChola Turbo Machinery International Pvt. Ltd.Triveni TurbinesTurbine Generator Maintenance Inc.TURBOCAMNotable developments include Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems expanding facilities in the Philippines and Elliott Group merging with Ebara International Corporation to strengthen global service networks.Key FindingsThe impulse segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.The power generation segment is expected to expand at 3.0% CAGR, maintaining dominance throughout the forecast.Asia-Pacific continues to lead, with steady investment in coal, gas, and nuclear-based plants.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6028 ConclusionThe Steam Turbine Market is poised for steady growth, reaching $22.4 billion by 2032, fueled by rising energy demand, industrial applications, and technological advancements. 