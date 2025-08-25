Howitzer Systems Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Howitzer Systems Market Through 2025?

The howitzer systems market size has seen rapid expansion in the past few years. The market is predicted to expand from $27.49 billion in 2024 to $30.38 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The advancement during the historical timeframe can be linked to factors such as heightened military modernization efforts, escalating cross-border conflicts, an increase in defense expenditure, growing demand for mobile artillery, and an emphasis on long-range precision firepower.

There is a prediction for the howitzer systems market to expand significantly in the coming years, reaching a value of $44.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This projected growth for the period can be related to an increase in the need for autonomous artillery systems, elevated defense R&D investment, an influx in the use of sophisticated targeting technologies, an expansion of military budgets within developing economies, and a transition towards network-centric warfare. Key trends observed during this period include improvements in automation and targeting systems, advanced collaboration with drone surveillance, the advent of hybrid-powered howitzers, progress in lightweight composite materials, and developments in modular artillery platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Howitzer Systems Market?

Growing geopolitical discord is predicted to fuel the expansion of the howitzer systems market in the future. Geopolitical discord is characterized by tensions between countries or regions resulting from differing political, economic, or territorial motivations, frequently leading to uncertainty or conflict. Territorial disputes, which increase distrust among nations and often lead to military build-ups in defense of claimed territories, are behind the escalation in geopolitical tensions. Howitzer systems support the management of escalating geopolitical discord by offering speedy, long-range, accurate firepower that strengthens military deterrence, secures frontline dominance, and improves a nation's preparedness in highly conflicted zones. For example, the Institute for Economics and Peace, a think tank based in Australia, reported in February 2024 that deaths from terrorism increased by 22% to 8,352 in 2023 and attacks became noticeably deadlier, with an average of 2.5 deaths per incident compared to 1.6 in 2022. As a result, growing geopolitical discord is stimulating the development of the howitzer systems market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Howitzer Systems Market?

Major players in the Howitzer Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Thales Group SA

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Limited

• Hanwha Aerospace Co. Ltd.

• Day & Zimmermann Inc.

• Poongsan Corporation

• Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

• General Dynamics Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Howitzer Systems Market In The Future?

Significant players in the howitzer systems market, like the China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco), are focusing their strategies on the creation of high-tech solutions, including turreted truck-mounted howitzer systems, to improve mobility on the battlefield, speed of deployment, and preciseness of long-range firepower. Such systems are upgraded self-moving artillery platforms affixed to wheeled vehicles equipped with rotating turrets to facilitate swift movements, accelerated firing sequences, and the ability to target from any direction. In February 2024, Norinco, a renowned defense and military technology firm from China, introduced a novel turret-mounted 155mm howitzer. This system merges a 14-ton unmanned turret with a 6x6 wheeled chassis, prioritizing mobility and automation while also being marketable for exports. It comes with an extremely automated fire-control and loading mechanism, a shielded cabin for a crew of two, and hydraulic stabilizers to secure precise firing. The howitzer is capable of firing NATO-standard and precision-guided rounds to 53-56 km. Norinco's latest offering is a clear challenge to its Western counterparts, including the RCH-155 and CAESAR in the global market.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Howitzer Systems Market

The howitzer systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Self-Propelled Howitzer, Airborne Howitzer, Truck Mounted Howitzer, Towed Howitzer, Other Types

2) By Caliber: 105 MM, 155 MM, 203 MM, Other Calibers

3) By Mobility: Towed, Tracked, Wheeled

4) By Application: Siege Warfare, Counter-Battery Fire, Artillery Support, Strategic Bombardment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Self-Propelled Howitzer: Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzers, Wheeled Self-Propelled Howitzers, Hybrid Propulsion Self-Propelled Howitzers

2) By Airborne Howitzer: Lightweight Airborne Howitzers, Rapid Deployment Airborne Howitzers, Helicopter-Transportable Airborne Howitzers

3) By Truck Mounted Howitzer: 4x4 Mounted Systems, 6x6 Mounted Systems, 8x8 Mounted Systems

4) By Towed Howitzer: Light Towed Howitzers, Medium Towed Howitzers, Heavy Towed Howitzers

5) By Other Types Howitzer: Naval Howitzers, Amphibious Howitzers, Robotic Or Autonomous Howitzer Platforms

Global Howitzer Systems Market - Regional Insights

The Howitzer Systems Global Market Report 2025 established North America as the dominant region in the 2024 market for Howitzer systems. The report projects the Asia-Pacific as the region set for the most rapid growth in the forecast period. Regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

