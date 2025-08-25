WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 18.8% CAGR | Cloud Identity and Access Management Market Reach USD 34.1 Billion by 2032 Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cloud identity and access management market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $34.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/721 Driving FactorsThe notable factors positively affecting the cloud identity and access management market include growing number of cybersecurity breaches and identity-related fraud and increasing adoption of cloud computing and other connected technologies. However, lack of awareness regarding IAM solutions and complexity of advanced threats and fluctuating regulatory landscape can hinder market growth. However, the growing popularity of cloud based IAM solutions and services and rising adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, biometrics, and others offer lucrative market opportunities for market players.Market SegmentationThe cloud identity and access management market is segmented on the basis of component, offering, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and service. As per offering, the market is segmented into user provisioning, single sign-on, access management, multi-factor authentication, password management, and others. Depending on deployment mode, the market is segmented into public, hybrid, and private. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players mentioned in the report are Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Okta Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Ping Identity. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the cloud identity and access management market globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/721 ● Recent Product launches in the Cloud Identity and Access Management MarketIn April 2023, Google Cloud launched a series of new security alliances to bring more choice, capability, and simplicity to enterprise and public sector IT teams tasked with managing hybrid work at scale.In March 2023, Ping Identity launched PingOne Neo, a multi-standards decentralized identity management solution. Neo improves data security, privacy, and control for individuals while reducing resource and compliance burdens for enterprises.In June 2022, Microsoft Corporation launched a new product family, Microsoft Entra, which encompasses all of Microsoft's identity and access capabilities. Microsoft Entra includes Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) as well as two new product categories● Recent Partnerships in the Cloud Identity and Access Management MarketIn September 2023, Semperis partnered with NTT DATA to offer security-centric managed services that combine NTT DATA's business and technology services with Semperis' comprehensive identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solutions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-identity-access-management-market/purchase-options Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-thirds of the cloud identity and access management market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization as one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the cloud identity and access management market.The single sign-on segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast periodBased on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the cloud identity and access management market revenue. The increase in the usage of cloud identity and access management solutions in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the cloud identity and access management market revenue, owing to the development of digital technologies in the BFSI sector.Based on offering, the single sign-on segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than one-fourths of the cloud identity and access management market revenue, owing to the growing demand for cloud identity and access management solutions in large enterprises which is fueling the market growth for global market in these enterprises. However, the multi-factor authentication segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to the several organizations.Based on deployment mode, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than two-fifths of the cloud identity and access management market revenue. An increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth for on-premises-based cloud identity and access management solutions. However, the hybrid segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 